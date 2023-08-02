GOAT debate can wait as Saudi Pro League and MLS redraw football landscape

Saudi Arabia seems to have a long-term vision for its football development and is financially well-equipped for the task

Before ultimately opting to move to Saudi Arabia and securing a lucrative contract with Al Nassr to compete in the professional league, Cristiano Ronaldo exhaustively explored all his opportunities to remain in Europe, particularly in the UEFA Champions League competition. However, after finalising the agreement, the scenario underwent a significant transformation, marking a seismic change in the European football landscape.

Six months later, it was Lionel Messi’s turn. After several days of rumours and being linked to a potential return to Barcelona, he ultimately chose to move to the United States to join Major League Soccer (MLS), signing with David Beckham’s Inter Miami Football Club. The signings of Messi and Ronaldo were not merely about two players in the twilight of their careers moving to less significant leagues; instead, it was about two football legends, Messi and Ronaldo, elevating the game to uncharted territory.

Influx of players

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s disappointing debut season in the Saudi Pro League, which left both the player and the club, which had made an enormous investment to sign him, disheartened, the surprising influx of players from European clubs in the following season was completely unexpected.

The summer transfer window saw major players from European elite club making beelines into Saudi Pro League, with the likes of Karim Benzema from Real Madrid and Ngolo Kante from Bayern Munich leading the way as both of them signed for Al Itihad, the defending league champions.

According to the European media, the Benzema is reported to have inked a two-year contract, with the possibility of an additional year, which will see him earning an astonishing £172 million, and Kante having a contract worth around £86 million a year. Hakim Ziyech to Al Nassr, Roberto Firmino to Al Ahli, Bernado Silva, Kalidou Koulibali, and Ruben Neves to Al Hilal and Riyad Mahrez and Edouard Mendy to Al Ahli are the other additions to the list.

Al Hilal earlier had launched a last-minute offensive bid of £1.3 billion to reverse Lionel Messi’s decision to join Inter Miami, according to Barcelona-based journalist Helena Condis. However, Messi for his own reasons chose the USA over the Arabian Desert. Al Hilal did not let the disappointment caused by Messi’s decision deter them, as they made efforts and continue to pursue the signatures of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr, two of the best players in the business. Their ambition to attract top-tier talent remains unwavering, reflecting their commitment to establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the football world.

Appealing destination

Saudi Arabia is actively striving to position itself as an appealing destination for renowned soccer players, evident from the significant investments being made in the Saudi Pro League through the PIF (Public Investment Fund). The country views sports as a lucrative revenue stream that can help diversify its economy and enhance its international appeal and this has sent ripples across the footballing landscape of the Europe.

Just a few months ago, the idea of top-class players opting to move to the desert kingdom seemed unlikely. However, the scenario has drastically changed, and now “extraordinary players” are readily accepting transfers to the Middle East, a trend that is expected to happen increasingly in the future, felt none other than Pep Guardiola.

Messi’s arrival and its ripple effect have been causing a profound transformation in the sporting landscape not only of the United States of America but also the entire North American continent – something that only David Beckham could have foreseen. This was evident from the emotional expression on Beckham’s face after Messi scored his first-ever goal in the MLS – that impeccable 94th minute free-kick against Cruz Azul. With Messi’s presence, the team that was previously at the bottom of the table experienced an unbelievable turnaround, defeating the stronger side Atlanta 4-0 in the very next game, with Messi contributing two goals and assisting in another.

In contrast to the Saudi Pro League, which attracts players from Europe with substantial financial incentives, the MLS appears to be leveraging Messi’s presence to its advantage. The recent signings of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, along with the potential arrivals of Andreas Iniesta and Luis Suarez, all bear the influence of Messi.

With former Real icon Beckham as a mentor, it is intriguing to witness Inter Miami becoming a prime venue for a Barcelona reunion. With the addition of Messi and his teammates, the MLS has already become the focal point, serving as a nostalgic gathering ground for the most beautiful football once played in Barcelona and Europe.

Messi strikes gold

Similar to David Beckham’s deal with MLS in 2007, Messi’s contract is structured to be mutually beneficial, extending beyond Messi’s playing career, reports the Athletic. Messi’s contract includes a provision that grants him the opportunity to own a percentage of Inter Miami once his playing days are over, effectively making him an MLS stakeholder. This arrangement ensures that his brand will maintain a close association with the league even after he retires. Moreover, it serves as an incentive for Messi to actively contribute to the league’s advancement since he directly benefits from its growth and success.

The association of MLS with the iconic brand named Messi holds immense value, both in terms of significance and global reach. Messi with 490 million Instagram followers has had an immediate impact on Inter Miami with the number of its followers jumping to 12.7 million in no time. During the first week after his unveiling, Messi’s impact was nothing short of extraordinary. He garnered a staggering 6 million new Instagram followers, resulting in a 4,500% surge in merchandise sales and an astounding 1,200% increase in ticket prices. Furthermore, following his dream-like debut in the league, the momentum has continued to soar, further elevating the league’s popularity and attracting even more attention and support.

Indeed, just with Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence, Al Nassr club experienced a remarkable surge in their Instagram followers, skyrocketing from 8,64,000 to an impressive 16.2 million. His star power and global appeal have played a significant role in elevating the club’s popularity and increasing its reach on social media platforms.

China’s Super League

Parallels are drawn between the recent player signings in Saudi Pro League and China’s Super League in 2004, which saw players moving to it. The Chinese Super League was initially established under the president’s directive to improve the national team and domestic league with aspirations of hosting the World Cup. However, the ruling Communist Party later changed their stance due to concerns about significant money outflow and foreign player dominance. As a result, various rules were implemented to limit the number of foreign players in the Chinese Super League.

However, Saudi Arabia seems to have a long-term vision for its football development and is financially well-equipped for the task. There is a sense that they are more serious and committed to achieving their objectives, given their substantial financial resources and strategic approach. This was very much on display when the Saudi national team literally upset Messi’s Argentina in Qatar world cup, which in turn became instrumental in Messi’s world cup victory and subsequent relocation.

With Saudi Arabia emerging as a dream destination for young players and the US representing a bastion of football’s purity and nostalgic values, the football landscape is undergoing a significant transformation. The upcoming Copa America and World Cup to be held in the US have the potential to be game-changers in various aspects, further cementing the country’s position as a major force in the world of football. These developments indicate a shifting paradigm that could significantly impact the future of the sport.