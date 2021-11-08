Gavaskar calls for changes in India’s fielding, powerplay batting

India’s batting in powerplay and fielding are areas that need significant improvement, feels former captain Sunil Gavaskar, after the team’s poor form resulted in ousting from the T20 World Cup.

In the first six overs, which are the Powerplay, the opposing team has only two fielders outside the 30-yard-circle, and this gives batsmen have it easy to score runs. But the Indian batsmen did not take advantage of that.

“The fact that in the first 6 overs, there are only 2 fielders outside the 30-yard-circle, India haven’t taken advantage of it for the last few ICC tournaments,” he said while talking to Sports Tak.

Although India has a fit team, Gavaskar feels that not all are quick on their feet when it comes to fielding. He even compared New Zealand’s fielding to drive home the point.

“The second and the most importantly, they should have players who are phenomenal in fielding. The way New Zealand fielding, saved runs, took catches… it stood out. Even if the attack is ordinary, the pitch is placid, good fielding can make a lot of difference. If you look at Indian team, except 3-4 outstanding fielders, you can’t depend on the rest to save runs or dive at the boundary,” he said.

Gavaskar was against making too much changes to the team.

“Making too many changes in a team isn’t right, because it’s not like India lost all its matches. In two matches, the batters could not deliver what was expected of them and that is the reason that India is in such a state right now. The approach needs to change,” he said.

But the most important factor the former Indian batting legend pointed out was: “…whenever India are up against a strong team, one that has good bowlers…India cannot score. So that needs to change.”