Gary Kirsten most likely to coach Pakistan cricket team

The Pakistan cricket team is without a head coach now, but may find one soon as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) narrows down its hunt to three names: South Africa’s Gary Kirsten, Australia’s Simon Katich and England’s Peter Moores.

Kirsten was the coach of India team which won the 2011 World Cup under M S Dhoni’s captaincy. He also coached the South Africa team for a brief period after the 2011 World Cup. His successful stint with India is, in Kirsten’s own words, “the highlight of his career”. No wonder, the former South African opener is considered one of the best coaches in international cricket today.

The PCB started the hunt for a new coach after Misbah-ul-Haq stepped down as head coach before ICC T20 World Cup. Waqar Younis too resigned as the bowling coach around the same time. Pakistan, which has beaten India and New Zealand convincingly in the T20 World Cup so far, doesn’t look to be missing a coach at present.

Meanwhile, the PCB under Ramiz Raja, appointed former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq as the interim coach and Abdul Razzaq as the bowling coach.

Katich has extensive experience coaching two IPL teams in different capacities. He was Kolkata Knight Riders’ assistant coach and head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Moores, on the other hand, had served twice as England coach.

As per media reports, Kirsten is ahead of the other two and Raja is very keen to have his services. Katich and Moores, at best, could get to train teams in the Pakistan Super League.

With back to back wins over India and New Zealand, Pakistan is on top of the Group 2 points table in the T20 World Cup, happening in Dubai.