India-England 1st Test: Bad light halts game on Day 2

KL Rahul scored 12th career half century as Kohli’s men trail by 58 runs

Bad light stopped second day’s play in the first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Thursday (August 5).

At the time the game stopped, India had reached 125 for the loss 4 wickets and was trailing by 58 runs.

Resuming the day at 21 for no loss, Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul played well against the England pace attack to share a 97-run stand before the former was caught at fine leg at the stroke of lunch. India then lost three wickets – Chetehswar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane – in quick succession. Kohli went out for a duck, while Pujara and Rahane settled for 4 and 5 runs respectively.

Advertisement

Also read: India need right pace combine to defeat England on their soil

Meanwhile, KL Rahul scored his 12th Test fifty and remained not out at 57 before the game stopped due to bad light. Rishabh Pant was giving him company on 7.

England were bowled out for 183 on the opening day.

Brief scoreboard: England First Innings – All out for 183

India First Innings – 125/4

K L Rahul batting – 57 (148)

Rishabh Pant batting 7 (8)

Bowling –

James Anderson – 15/2

Stuart Board – 45/0