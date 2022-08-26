FIFA lifts ban on AIFF; India to host Under-17 Women’s World Cup

The decision came after FIFA received confirmation that the Committee of Administrators (CoA) had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs

FIFA on Friday (August 26) lifted the ban imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF). On August 15, FIFA had banned AIFF over “third party” influence.

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence,” FIFA said in a statement.

Watch: Webinar: Sports in India, under politicians’ control, will never develop

“The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs,” it added.

Advertisement

On August 22, the Supreme Court dissolved the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and handed back the day-to-day management of the AIFF to the federation’s administration led by the acting General Secretary Sunando Dhar.

Also, the apex court modified the election programme of the AIFF and extended the polling date of August 28 by one week.

Also read: Explained: Why FIFA banned AIFF and what it means to Indian football

The court said that the voter list should consist of 36 representatives of State/UT member associations of the federation, and the Executive Committee of AIFF will consist of 23 members, including six eminent players of which two will be women.

On May 18, the Supreme Court removed AIFF president Praful Patel and appointed a three-member CoA to run the AIFF.

Also read: Bhaichung Bhutia wants voting rights for players in future AIFF constitution

“FIFA and the AFC will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in organising its elections in a timely manner,” FIFA said.

With the ban lifted, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place from 11-30 October 2022 will be held in India as planned.

AIFF elections will be held on September 2.