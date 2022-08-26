Webinar: Sports in India, under politicians’ control, will never develop

The recent ban on the All India Football Federation by the international football body, the FIFA on grounds of “third party interference” is the latest setback to the conduct of the game in India. Other than AIFF, top hockey and football bodies besides Olympic sports are also controlled by politicians.

The malaise affects cricket too. Sports associations are witness to misuse of power and gross mismanagement — the direct result of this is felt by those playing the sport. Barring cricket, the outcome for the other sports is dismal.

The webinar, with an eminent panel in attendance, will examine if politicians can ever be delinked from sports bodies in India, the consequence of this on sports and the future, if any, of sportspersons in the country.

Joining the webinar are AB Subbaiah, Hockey Olympian, Asian Games Gold medallist and Arjuna Awardee, Amitabha Das Sharma, Special Correspondent, The Hindu, Vasudevan Baskaran, Former Hockey Captain, National Coach, Olympic Team Gold medalist, Padma Shri & Arjuna Awardee, and V. Devarajan, Olympian, World Cup Boxing Medalist,

Sports Officer, Southern Railways, in a discussion hosted by Aprameya C, Associate Editor, The Federal.