Deepti Sharma runs out Charlie Dean: Who said what on ‘Mankading’?

"Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers," former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag said.

A controversy erupted at Lord’s and the cricket world reacted after Indian women completed a 3-0 clean sweep over England women in the third ODI, which was pacer Jhulan Goswami’s farewell game.

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran out England’s Charlie Dean as the batter backed up. This was the last wicket and India won by 16 runs on Saturday (September 24). Dean was backing up when Sharma stopped in the middle of her bowling action to run out the batter for 47 runs.

Deepti was playing well within the rules of the game but her ‘Mankading’ dismissal divided opinions. Most of the English players, current and former, questioned Deepti, and Indian cricketers backed her.

What India captain said

In the post-match press conference, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said it was “not a crime” and added that it is part of the game.

“Today whatever we have done I don’t think it was any crime. It is part of the game and it is an ICC rule and I think we just need to back our player. I’m actually very happy she was aware of that, and the batter she is taking too long a stride I think. I don’t think she has done something wrong and we just need to back her,” Harmanpreet said.

“I find the debate of the Mankad really interesting. So many views from either side. I personally wouldn’t like to win a match like that, also, very happy for others to feel differently,” England paceman Stuart Broad tweeted.

Broad’s long-time teammate and leading wicket-taker among pacers, James Anderson said, “Will never understand why players feel the need to do this. Is she stealing ground?”

Another English player, Sam Billings, wrote on his Twitter handle, “Theres surely not a person who has played the game that thinks this is acceptable? Just not cricket.”

Former England paceman Tim Bresnan tweeted, “wait,wait,wait, Mankad. back foot is down front foot was down before she left crease. should be not out on drs if we’re making it legal. #mankading.”

England’s former captain Michael Vaughan said, “Mankad is in the rules, but I hope it’s not a go too tactic .. You surely don’t train all your lives to win a game using that tactic .. and I know Batters should train to stay behind the line but it stinks seeing a game won like that .. Yesterday was a bloody good game too #India.”

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who had ‘Mankaded’ Jos Buttler in the Indian Premier League (IPL) supported Deepti.

“Why the hell are you trending Ashwin? Tonight is about another bowling hero @Deepti_Sharma06,” Ashwin tweeted as his name started trending on Twitter.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag termed English guys as “poor losers”.

“Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers,” Sehwag posted on Twitter.

Sehwag’s former opening partner Aakash Chopra wrote, “Well done, Deepti Sharma. You did the right thing. And don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. And well done, Team India. The sweet taste of a clean sweep on English soil. Brilliant.”

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris too supported Deepti. “Don’t make the laws of cricket conflict with the spirit of cricket and we won’t have a problem.”

Recently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had modified the playing conditions and moved these kinds of dismissals from unfair play to run out.

What does the law say?

The MCC Law 41.16.1 states: “If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out.

“In these circumstances, the non-striker will be out run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is put down by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowlers hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered.”

