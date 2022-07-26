CWG: Boxing star Lovlina’s coach to join her after tweet goes viral

Lovlina informed that her coaches including Sandhya Gurungji, a Dronacharya awardee, had to request countless times, even in training camps, before they are included at the last moment.

Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain’s coach Sandhya Gurung has finally got the accreditation for Commonwealth Games following former alleged “mental harassment” due to the removal of her old coaches.

In a recent interview, Gurung revealed, “I have received the accreditation for Commonwealth Games.”

Ahead of Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the Olympics bronze-winning boxer took to Twitter, saying that the constant replacement of her old coaches has caused her “mental harassment”.

“It is with great regret that I am informing you that I am constantly getting harassed due to the removal of my coaches. The constant removal of my coaches, who have helped me win the Olympics medal for my country, is affecting my training process for the competition,” she wrote on Monday.

The boxing star informed that her training had stopped 8 days before the Commonwealth Games.

Lovlina informed that her coaches, including Sandhya Gurungji, a Dronacharya awardee, had to request countless times, even in training camps, before they were included at the last moment.

“At this moment, my coach Sandhya Gurung is not even in the Commonwealth Games Village as she still hasn’t gotten entry. My second coach has also been sent back to India,” she added.

The boxing star said that the same coaches had made her win a medal in the Olympics and their absence is causing her distress.

Lovlina further said: “I don’t understand how I will focus on my game if this persists. This is the reason why my performance was not up to the mark in the World Championships and I don’t want this politics to ruin my CWG chances. I hope I can break free of the shackles of this politics and bring medals for my country.”

Responding to the boxing star’s tweet, the Department of Sports responded by saying: “We have urged the Indian Olympic Association to immediately arrange for the accreditation of the coach of Lovlina Borgohain.”

As per the Times of India, Lovlina’s request for Gurung’s accreditation for the CWG had been rejected by India’s chef-de-mission, Rajesh Bhandari.

As per the report, the Indian Olympic Association on Monday made a special request to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee to provide Gurung with the required accreditation.

According to PTI, only 33 per cent of the playing contingent is allowed as support staff. The number of support staff for the Indian boxing contingent stands at four, which includes travelling coaches.

However, BFI said that requirements in boxing differ from other sports as there are multiple bouts.

Lovlina Borgohai became the third boxer from India to win the bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics 2022 in the women’s welterweight event.