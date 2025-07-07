Why Shubman Gill could be in trouble after Edgbaston Test win

India Test captain Shubman Gill broke several records during the team’s historic win over England at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday (July 6). However, he could be in trouble for flouting BCCI rules.

India scored a mammoth 336-run triumph over the hosts for their first-ever success at Edgbaston in nine Tests since 1967.

Gill was the batting star with scores of 269 and 161, a match aggregate of 430 runs, the second most by a batter in Test history after Graham Gooch’s 456 (333 and 133).

What is the issue?

Amid the euphoria of this win, Gill may face the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) action for wearing a Nike vest during the Test match. Since Adidas is Team India’s official sponsor, Nike is its rival and the sportswear brand may take up the issue with the Indian cricket board.

During the second innings of India’s batting, Gill was seen wearing a black Nike vest as he came out of the dressing room to declare the innings, calling back batters Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. This was captured on cameras and soon netizens started questioning Gill for wearing Adidas’ rival brand Nike.

As per the BCCI’s website, Adidas is the kit sponsor of the Indian cricket teams.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) & adidas has today announced a brand-new partnership as the kit sponsor for the BCCI,” BCCI had said.

“The contract, which runs through to March 2028, will give adidas exclusive rights for manufacturing kit across all formats of the game. Adidas will be the sole supplier for all match, training & travel wear for the BCCI – including the men’s, women’s & youth teams,” it added.