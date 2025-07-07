Full list of Shubman Gill’s records in historic Edgbaston Test win

India scripted history on Sunday (July 6) by registering a mammoth 336-run victory over England in the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The Test saw captain Shubman Gill break several records.

Also read: India thrash England by 336 runs

Gill scored a double hundred in the first innings and followed it up with a century in the second essay as India set an improbable target of 608. England were bowled out for 271.

India's first Test win at Edgbaston

This was India’s first Test win at Edgbaston in nine attempts since their maiden match at the venue in 1967.

During the course of his memorable hundreds, Gill shattered several records.

Here is the list of all records broken by Gill.

430 runs (269 and 161) – Gill now holds the most runs in a Test by an Indian batter. Also, this tally of runs is the second-highest in Test history behind Graham Gooch’s 456 (333 and 133) against India in 1990. Only five batters have aggregated 400-plus in a Test. The other three are Mark Taylor (426 – 334 not out and 92 vs Pakistan, 1998), Kumar Sangakkara (424 – 319, 105 vs Bangladesh, 2014), and Brian Lara (400 not out vs England, 2004).

Gill is only the second batter in Test history to register two scores of 150-plus in a match. The previous batter was Allan Border (150 not out and 153) against Pakistan in 1980

Gill is the ninth batter in Test history to score a double hundred and a ton in a Test. He is the second Indian after Sunil Gavaskar (124 and 220) against West Indies in 1971.

Gill is the third Indian captain to score centuries in both innings of a Test. The previous two were Gavaskar (107 and 182 not out vs West Indies in 1978) and Virat Kohli (115 and 141 vs Australia in 2014).

Gill is the second Indian batter after Rishabh Pant (134 and 118 at Headingley, 2025) to score twin hundreds in a Test in England.