Wiaan Mulder declares, opts not to chase Brian Lara's 400 record

South Africa’s stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder on Monday (July 7) decided not to chase West Indies legend Brian Lara’s long-standing record Test score of 400 as he declared the innings with him unbeaten on 367 (334 balls, 49x4, 4x6).

Mulder, the 27-year-old right-hander on captaincy debut, could have become only the second batter in Test history to score a quadruple century. But he declared the South African innings at 626/5 in 114 overs against Zimbabwe.

Suprising declaration

The surprising declaration came at lunch break during the second day of the second Test against the hosts in Bulawayo. He scored his triple century in 297 balls, the second fastest after Virender Sehwag (300 off 278).

Playing in his 22nd Test, Mulder struck at a strike rate of over 100 to script history to move into the top five highest individual scores in Test cricket.

Mulder also broke the record for the highest individual score in an away Test. The previous best was 337 by Hanif Mohammad of Pakistan against West Indies in Barbados in 1958.

Most runs in a Test innings (Top 10)

400 not out – Brian Lara (West Indies) vs England, St. John's, 2004

380 – Matthew Hayden (Australia) vs Zimbabwe, 2003

375 – Lara vs England, St. John's, 1994

374 – Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) vs South Africa, Colombo (SSC), 2006

367 not out – Wiaan Mulder (South Africa) vs Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, 2025

365 not out – Garry Sobers (West Indies) vs Pakistan, Kingston, 1958

364 – Len Hutton (England) vs Australia, The Oval, London, 1938

340 – Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) vs India, Colombo (RPS), 1997

337 – Hanif Mohammad (Pakistan) vs West Indies, Barbados, 1958

336 not out – Wally Hammond (England) vs New Zealand, Auckland, 1933

Highest individual scores in away Tests (Top 5)

367 not out – Wiaan Mulder (South Africa) vs Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, 2025

337 – Hanif Mohammad (Pakistan) vs West Indies, Barbados, 1958

336 not out – Wally Hammond (England) vs New Zealand, Auckland, 1933

334 not out – Mark Taylor (Australia) vs Pakistan, Peshawar, 1998

334 – Sir Don Bradman (Australia) vs England, Headingley, 1930