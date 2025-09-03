Kohli breaks silence on RCB stampede tragedy: 'Your loss is part of our story now'

India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting icon Virat Kohli has spoken about the June 4 stampede during his franchise’s IPL 2025 victory celebrations, saying "nothing in life really prepares you for the heartbreak" of 11 deaths on what should have been the happiest day for his side.

Kohli breaks silence

The tragedy unfolded when an estimated 2.5 lakh supporters gathered at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate RCB’s maiden IPL title.

"Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should have been the happiest moment in our franchise’s history turned into something tragic," Kohli said in a statement shared by RCB on its official X handle.

"I’ve been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost, and for our fans who were injured. Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect and responsibility," he added, in his first detailed reaction to the incident that also drew sharp criticism of the franchise.

RCB urges 'meaningful action'

An official inquiry later attributed the chaos to the lack of proper clearances and an overwhelming crowd, fuelled by social media invitations from RCB.

The police admitted they were vastly outnumbered, while the probe held the franchise accountable for encouraging the massive fan gathering.

In response, RCB announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each for the families of the deceased and promised "meaningful action" in their memory.

The franchise also launched its foundation, RCB Cares, which pledged to work with stadium authorities, sports bodies, and league partners to implement improved crowd management protocols.