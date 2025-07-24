Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka cabinet nod to criminal case against RCB, KSCA

The Karnataka state cabinet on Thursday (July 24) gave a green signal to file a criminal case against RCB and KSCA for security lapses and negligence that led to the stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The cabinet accepted the report of the Michael D Cunha Inquiry Commission regarding the tragedy that took place on June 4, a day after the IPL 2025 final. Based on the report, the cabinet has taken several important and tough decisions.

As per the commission’s recommendations, the cabinet has decided to file a criminal case against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).



A detailed discussion on the Michael D Cunha Commission report took place during the cabinet meeting. The ministers unanimously agreed to take strict action against those responsible for the tragedy and the lapses that led to it.

It has also been decided to conduct a departmental inquiry against the police officers who failed to manage the situation during the incident. All the ministers present at the meeting agreed that “the police made mistakes, and an investigation is necessary.”

The cabinet has approved the implementation of all the recommendations made by the Michael D. Cunha Commission in its report.