RCB breaks silence 3 months after Bengaluru stampede

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday (August 28) issued a statement nearly three months after the deadly stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed 11 lives during the team’s victory celebrations.

'RCB Cares'

In a note addressed to supporters and fans, the franchise said the silence since June 4 was not absence but grief.

The franchise said how “RCB Cares” was started earlier. It is a platform aimed at healing and meaningful action, shaped by its community of fans.

While the franchise had released a brief condolence message immediately after the tragedy, its prolonged silence had drawn mounting scrutiny.

‘Silence was grief’

Addressing its fans as the “12th Man Army,” RCB said, "It’s been close to three months since we last posted here. The silence wasn’t absence. It was grief."

— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) August 28, 2025

"This space was once filled with energy, memories, and moments that you enjoyed the most. But June 4 changed everything. That day broke our hearts, and the silence since then has been our way of holding space," the statement added.

"In that silence, we’ve been grieving, listening, learning. And slowly, we’ve begun to build something more than just a response. Something we truly believe in," RCB further said.

Explaining the need for "RCB Cares," the franchise noted, "It grew out of a need to honour, to heal, and to stand beside our fans. A platform for meaningful action shaped by our community and fans."

"We return to this space today not with celebration but with care. To share. To stand with you. To walk forward, together. To continue being the pride of Karnataka. RCB Cares. And we always will," the statement concluded.

June 4 stampede

The deadly stampede took place on June 4, when thousands of fans thronged the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to celebrate RCB’s maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

What began as euphoric celebrations quickly turned into one of the worst fan-related disasters in Indian cricket. Crowds swelled outside stadium as supporters tried to force their way in and many collapsed due to suffocation in the crush.

Eleven people were killed and many others were injured in the crush, even as celebrations continued inside the venue. The stark contrast sparked widespread outrage, with the franchise drawing sharp criticism for its muted response.

Further, the Karnataka state government also held RCB accountable for the tragedy, further intensifying public anger.