Ind vs Pak: Suryakumar fined for Operation Sindoor comments; India to appeal

Ahead of the India versus Pakistan final in the Asia Cup 2025, India captain Suryakumar Yadav has been fined 30 per cent of his match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

It is learnt that India have appealed against the ICC's verdict.

"The ICC will not issue any official release on the sanctions till end of the tournament," a source said, according to a report in PTI.

On Friday (September 26), the ICC fined the Indian skipper for his comments on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam terror attack after their Asia Cup league match against Pakistan in Dubai on September 14.

What Suryakumar had said

Speaking after India’s seven-wicket victory over Pakistan, Suryakumar, who remained unbeaten on 47, said the team was standing in solidarity with the families of Pahalgam terror attack victims.

“Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the victims of the families of Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. We want to dedicate today's win to all our Armed Forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile,” Suryakumar said.

Pakistan had filed a complaint against Suryakumar with the ICC for making political comments after he dedicated his team's win over the arch foes to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian armed forces.

Suryakumar pleads not guilty

Suryakumar pleaded not guilty to the charge and was apparently told not to make any statement that could be construed as political in the remainder of the tournament.

The India skipper's hearing was conducted by ICC match referee Richie Richardson.

Tensions between the two sides have been running high starting with India's refusal to do a traditional handshake with Pakistani players at the time of toss and after the games as a gesture of solidarity with the Pahalgam victims.

India and Pakistan will meet for the third time in the tournament on Sunday (September 28) in the final of the Asia Cup.