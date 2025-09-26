‘Gun-firing’ celebration: Dhoni, Kohli did the same, says Farhan in ICC hearing

Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan has cited the examples of former India captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to defend his ‘gun-firing’ celebration during an Asia Cup match in Dubai.

Last Sunday (September 21), Farhan celebrated his half-century against Pakistan with a ‘gun-firing’ gesture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS). This was slammed as provocative by Indian fans.

BCCI, PCB lodge complaints

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had formally lodged a complaint against Farhan to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) too had filed a complaint against India captain Suryakumar Yadav for making political comments after he dedicated his team's win over the arch rivals on September 14 to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian Armed Forces.

Suryakumar pleaded not guilty to the charge but was apparently told not to make any statement that could be construed as political in the remainder of the tournament.

When Dhoni made ‘gun-firing’ gesture

Farhan faced an ICC hearing with match referee Richie Richardson in Dubai on Friday (September 26). Also, Farhan’s teammate Haris Rauf also faced the hearing over his gesture of planes falling during the same match.

Both Farhan and Rauf pleaded not guilty during the hearing. However, they are likely to face sanctions.

According to a report in India Today, Farhan defended his ‘gun-firing’ gesture by citing the examples of Dhoni and Kohli, who too had done the same in earlier matches. He also said that being a Pathan, it is part of their culture to celebrate that way in happy moments.

Dhoni had used a ‘gun-firing’ gesture after reaching his century during India’s match against Sri Lanka in Jaipur in 2005. Dhoni, batting at number three, had recorded his highest ODI score in that game – 183 off 145 with 15 fours and 10 sixes as India chased down 299.

Kohli too had made a gun celebration gesture in IPL 2024 during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) versus Punjab Kings (PBKS) match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.