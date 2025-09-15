Suryakumar makes Pahalgam statement, dedicates win over Pakistan to Armed Forces

India captain Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday (September 14) dedicated the team's Asia Cup win over Pakistan to the Indian Armed Forces and also spoke about the Pahalgam terror attack victims and their families.

At the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS), India thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets during a Group A match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

What Suryakumar said

The match was played amid protests and boycott calls in India after the Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor destroying terror sites in Pakistan.

Before and after the game, there were no handshakes between India and Pakistan players. After Suryakumar hit a six to seal the contest, there were no handshakes even as Pakistan players waited in a queue.

Speaking after the big victory, Suryakumar, who remained unbeaten on 47, said the team was standing in solidarity with the families of Pahalgam terror attack victims.

"Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the victims of the families of Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. We want to dedicate today's win to all our Armed Forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile," Suryakumar said.

Talking about the match, he said, "Great feeling and a perfect return gift to India. Human tendency that it keeps running in your mind when you think about it (his earlier line about the win being a return gift). You definitely want to win it, and when you win it, you have it ready. One box that I always wanted to tick – stay there and bat till the end. For the whole team, we think it's just another game. We prepare the same for all the opposition teams. That's what happened a few months back. The team that won the CT (Champions Trophy) set the tone (with their spin-heavy attacks). I'm always a fan of spinners because they control the game in the middle. Just wanted to say something."

