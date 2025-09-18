Handshake row: Kapil Dev blasts Pakistan, says 'no need to make it a big issue'

Former India captain Kapil Dev slammed the Pakistani cricket team and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for creating a controversy over the no-handshake issue in their match against India on Sunday (September 14) in the ongoing Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Kapil said the Pakistanis should focus on the game and the tournament instead of making “wrong statements”.

‘Not part of the laws’

The legendary cricketer said exchanging handshakes was just a customary norm and not part of the laws, and that it was the personal choice of the Indian team whether to shake hands or not.

“These are all small things. One should focus on playing cricket. If someone does not want to shake hands, there is no need to make a big issue out of it for both sides. It is not right to give wrong statements, but some cricketers give statements that become controversial,” Kapil Dev told ANI.

The former captain also said that Pakistan did not play good cricket, and they needed to work on it. He reiterated that it is one’s personal choice “whether they want to shake hands or hug”.

Backs India to win Asia Cup

Kapil said India has been playing very well for the past 20 years, and that the team plays “exceptionally well” in ICC tournaments.

“Our cricket is very organised. I am hopeful that Team India will win the Asia Cup 2025,” he said.

The Indian team has already reached the Super Four stage of the tournament after comfortably defeating the UAE and Pakistan in the first two group matches. India will play their final Group A match against Oman on Friday (September 19).

The controversy

The decision by the Indian team not to shake the hands of their Pakistani counterparts after their group match on Sunday became a major controversy, with the PCB lodging a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The PCB also demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging that it was he who asked the two captains not to shake hands at the toss.

The match between Pakistan and the UAE was delayed by about an hour on Wednesday (September 17) after Pakistan were told not to leave their hotel rooms for the stadium until they got clearance from the PCB.

They finally went ahead with the match, claiming that Pycroft had apologised to the team.

Later, Pakistan defeated UAE to enter the Super Four stage. India and Pakistan are set to face off again, this time in the Super Four phase, on Sunday (September 21).