India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Super 4: Pycroft to be match referee again

With India and Pakistan set to face off for the second time in Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday (September 21), Andy Pycroft will again be the match referee despite PCB’s request for his removal.

India and Pakistan will meet in the Super Four stage of the tournament in Dubai. The teams had met last Sunday (September 14) in the league phase of Group A.

Handshake row

Pycroft was the match referee last Sunday when the Indian team, as a policy decision, didn't shake hands with the Pakistan team, but the Zimbabwean found himself in the centre of the controversy after India skipper Suryakumar Yadav didn't follow the convention at the toss.

The Pakistan team had written two emails to ICC, first requesting Pycroft's removal from the tournament and then asking the global body to remove him from their games.

Both demands were outrightly rejected by the ICC as it stood firmly behind its Elite Panel referee.

The ICC rejected PCB's claims that Pycroft violated the 'Spirit of the Game' code, insisting that he was merely a messenger, who passed on what was conveyed to him from the designated Venue Manager of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

He could only pass on the message as there were only a few minutes left for the match to begin.

No apology from Pycroft

The ICC later arranged a meeting between Pycroft and Pakistan team management comprising captain Salman, head coach Mike Hesson and manager Naveed Akram Cheema where he said that he "regretted the miscommunication".

The ICC, then in another e-mail, pointed out that Pycroft never apologised but only "regretted the miscommunication" and also accused PCB of violating protocols related to 'Players And Match Officials Area' (PMOA), which the latter denied.

In this backdrop, appointing Pycroft for another Indo-Pak game is a clear indication that the global body doesn't want to budge from its stand as removing the former Zimbabwe Test batter would have set a wrong precedent.

(With agency inputs)