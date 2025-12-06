Shastri takes a dig at Gambhir, Agarkar: ‘You need brains to use Jasprit Bumrah’

In the ongoing ODI series against South Africa, Indian bowlers have struggled as they failed to defend 358 in the second game in Raipur raising questions over the attack without premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah. And former coach Ravi Shastri has indirectly taken a dig at head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar over the absence of Bumrah.

Bumrah has been rested for the three-match ODI series against the Proteas as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) manages his workload.

What Shastri said

Giving his take on Bumrah’s workload management, Shastri said, “You need to have brains” to utilise him, indirectly targeting Gambhir and Agarkar.

“Bumrah is a dada bowler. Bumrah ko lene ke liye bhi akal hona chahiye na. (For utilising Bumrah, you need to have brains). You made him a white-ball bowler, so how has he become a red-ball bowler?” Shastri said on Prabhat Khabar’s podcast.

In Bumrah’s absence, India’s fast bowlers, Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna in particular, have delivered expensive spells. In the first ODI, South Africa scored 332 while chasing 350 and in the next game, which the visitors won, made 362 in pursuit of 359.

Ashwin’s take on Bumrah

Recently, former India spinner R Ashwin suggested that Bumrah should play the limited-overs formats and feature in Tests when necessary.

"I've got a great relationship with him. If I were anywhere near him, I'd go and tell him, you know what, just play the white ball format. Unless and until we need you, do not step into the Test side. And that's what I would tell him. But I know him personally. He loves the Test format. He wants to play as long as he can. He knows it's going to be a challenge," Ashwin said on YouTube while interacting with former South African cricketer AB de Villiers.

With the series tied at 1-1, the third and deciding game is currently underway in Visakhapatnam. India captain KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl first.