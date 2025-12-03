Virat Kohli hits 84th century with 2nd successive ODI ton in Raipur

India's batter Virat Kohli struck his second successive century and 84th international hundred in the second ODI against South Africa in Raipur on Wednesday (December 3).

After South Africa captain Temba Bavuma put India in at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Kohli blazed away to a 93-ball 102 with seven fours and two sixes while sharing a mammoth 195-run stand for the third wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad (105 off 83 balls), who notched up his maiden hundred in the format.

Hundreds from Kohli and Gaikwad propelled India to 358/5. Captain KL Rahul scored 66 not out.

The 37-year-old Kohli, who has retired from Test and T20Is, came into the match after scoring 135 off 120 balls in the series opener in Ranchi.

Kohli, who hit seven fours and two sixes during his stay in the middle, looked in excellent touch en route to scoring his 53rd ODI hundred, leaving the spectators at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium ecstatic.

Batting at number three, Kohli walked in early once again and imposed himself on the South African bowlers in the manner only he can, dominating them with his wide range of strokes.



