Watch: Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits record ton in SMAT

Young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi set a record on Tuesday (December 2) with a century for Bihar against Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) T20 tournament at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

At the age of 14 years and 250 days, Suryavanshi became the youngest batter to score a century in the history of SMAT. The left-handed opener blitzed his way to a superb 61-ball 108 with seven fours and seven sixes, scoring at an impressive strike rate of 177.04. This was Suryavanshi’s maiden century in BCCI’s domestic T20 tournament.

Third T20 century

In his short T20 career so far, Suryavanshi has scored three centuries and a fifty. He has 664 runs from 16 T20s at a strike rate of 209.77.

Suryavanshi completed his hundred in the final over of the innings, off 58 balls in their Elite Group B contest. He got to the milestone with a boundary off Arshin Kulkarni. His knock came after three low scores in SMAT – 14, 13 and 5. Recently, Suryavanshi was retained for IPL 2026 by Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Thanks to Suryavanshi’s record-breaking ton, Bihar posted 176/3 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. However, it was not enough as Maharashtra won the match by three wickets, scoring 182/7 in 19.1 overs.

Shaw stars for Maharashtra

For Maharashtra, captain Prithvi Shaw was the star of the run chase with 66 off 30 balls with 11 fours and one six.

Suryavanshi has been making headlines with his batting for various teams including India A in the recently-concluded Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha, Qatar, where he smashed 144 (42 balls, 11x4, 15x6) against United Arab Emirates (UAE). He has been named in India’s squad for the ICC Under-19 World Cup to be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia in January and February 2026.



