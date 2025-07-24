RCB stampede victim's family alleges jewellery stolen from body during autopsy

In a distressing revelation, it has come to light that gold jewellery worth around Rs 1 lakh, which was on the body of Divyanshi, a girl who tragically died during the stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB IPL victory celebration, was stolen during her post-mortem.

The grieving family, already reeling from the tragic death of their daughter, is now further shattered by the theft.

Mother files complaint

Ashwini Shivakumar, the mother of 15-year-old Divyanshi who lost her life in the stampede, has filed a formal complaint with the Commercial Street Police Station regarding the incident.

Divyanshi was critically injured during the stampede that occurred on June 4 at the RCB victory event and later succumbed to her injuries. Her post-mortem was conducted at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital. The complaint states that the gold ornaments which she was wearing were allegedly stolen while her body was being taken to the hospital mortuary for the post-mortem.

Gold chain, earrings missing

According to the complaint, Divyanshi was wearing a 6-gram gold earring and a 6-gram gold chain, collectively estimated to be worth Rs 1 lakh. These items were found missing when the body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

“We were in deep grief over our daughter’s death and did not immediately notice that her ornaments were missing. The theft occurred inside the hospital mortuary. We humbly request that the stolen items be recovered,” said Ashwini in her police complaint.

Deadly stampede

To celebrate its first-ever IPL win, the RCB team was honoured in front of the Vidhana Soudha and later at a grand celebration at Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4. The event saw an overwhelming crowd, leading to a stampede at the entrance of the stadium. As many as 11 people died in the stampede, including Divyanshi.

The Commercial Street Police have registered a case and begun an investigation. They have stated that hospital staff and other concerned parties will be questioned, and appropriate action will follow based on the inquiry.

(This story was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)