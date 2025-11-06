PM Modi chats about tattoos, skincare and World Cup win with women cricketers

During their light-hearted interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi, the Indian women cricket team discussed with him not just about their remarkable World Cup-winning campaign but also about tattoos, skincare routines, and other personal anecdotes.

Also Read: From sleeping on floors to talks of equal pay: Journey of Indian women’s cricket

India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final to lift their first-ever global title in Navi Mumbai last week. Following the victory, the squad, along with head coach Amol Muzumdar and BCCI president Mithun Manhas, met the Prime Minister in New Delhi on Wednesday (November 5).

'Cricket is life in India'

In a video of the interaction with the prime minister, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said, “I still remember when we met you in 2017. At that time, we did not come with a trophy. But it is a matter of great honour for us that this time, after working so hard for so many years, we have brought the trophy here.”

“Our aim is to meet you again and again in the future, and to take photos with you and your team many more time," she added.

In the 2017 Women’s World Cup final, India had narrowly lost to England by nine runs, after which the squad had also met the Prime Minister.

PM Modi responded, “You have done a great job. In India, cricket is not just a game; it has, in a way, become the life of the people. When something good happens in cricket, India feels happy and even when something goes slightly wrong, the whole country feels bad.”

Hanuman tattoo

The Prime Minister then asked player of the ICC Women World Cup tournament Deepti Sharma about her Lord Hanuman tattoo, which has gone viral on social media.

“I believe in him more than I believe in myself. Whenever I am in a difficult situation, I take his name and feel that I can overcome it. I have so much faith in him,” she replied.

Also Read: Harmanpreet on World Cup win: We have now broken barrier

“And you have written ‘Jai Shree Ram’ in your Instagram bio as well?” Modi asked. “Yes, I have,” the all-rounder said with a smile.

Modi's skincare routine

The moment that sent the room into peals of laughter came when top-order batter Harleen Deol asked the Prime Minister about his skincare routine.

“I do not think about all that,” Modi replied with a hearty laugh.

Star batter Smriti Mandhana recalled their previous meeting and how it had inspired them. “When we came here in 2017, we couldn’t get the trophy. But I remember we asked you a question about expectations, and your answer still motivates us,” she said.

"We tried very hard for the next six to seven years. We faced many heartbreaks in World Cups. But this World Cup, I think it was destiny that our first Women’s World Cup win would happen in India itself," she said.

“In every field, the way girls have come forward… we see them everywhere, whether in ISRO or elsewhere. When we see such progress, it inspires and motivates us to do better and set an example,” she added.

Manifestation to reality

Jemimah Rodrigues highlighted the team’s unity and spirit. “The unity in this team is the best I’ve ever seen. Whenever anyone did well, everyone was genuinely happy — clapping as if they themselves had scored runs or taken wickets,” she said.

Muzumdar recalled that only 20 members of the squad had been allowed to meet Britain’s King Charles earlier this year. He said it was then that the team began manifesting the idea of meeting PM Modi in November — with the World Cup trophy.

Also Read: Cricket Mamatha Maben hails India women winning cricket World Cup: 'There's no looking back'

"We were in England in June and we met King Charles there. There was a protocol of 20 people. The support staff couldn't come. There were many players and three skilled coaches. I told my support staff, I am extremely sorry, but the protocol is of 20 people," he said.

"They started manifesting, saying, ‘We don’t want this photograph; we want one with PM Modi on November 4 or 5 and today, that wish has come true,” he said.

Visit your schools, PM urges

PM Modi also recalled Suryakumar Yadav’s iconic catch in the 2024 T20 World Cup final while speaking with Amanjot Kaur, whose stunning catch of South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt sealed India’s victory.

“You know, the last time Surya had come here after taking a similar catch,” he remarked. Modi also urged the players to visit their former schools and interact with students.

“Once you return home, there will naturally be excitement and celebration. But after a few days, visit the school you graduated from and spend a day talking to the children. They’ll have many questions,” he said.

“I believe those schools and children will remember you for the rest of their lives. You could even pick three schools a year, one day per one school and that way you do three schools, and that would inspire both them and you.”

(With agency inputs)