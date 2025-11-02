From sleeping on floors to talks of equal pay: Journey of Indian women’s cricket

The Indian women’s cricket team is on the cusp of history as they take on South Africa in the final of the Women’s ODI World Cup on Sunday (November 2), and the BCCI is fully prepared to honour the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side with a cash windfall if they happen to win the silverware in Navi Mumbai.

It is believed that following the “equal pay” policy advocated by former BCCI secretary and now ICC chairman Jay Shah, the top brass is mulling on rewarding the squad with same amount that was given to the Rohit Sharma-led team after winning the T20 World Cup last year. The entire squad — players and support staff — was rewarded with a whopping Rs 125 crore for their performance in the men’s T20 World Cup, where they defeated South Africa in the final.

When Indian women cricketers slept on floors

Indeed, Indian women’s cricket has come a long way, from travelling in unreserved train coaches and sleeping on dormitory floors to talks of equal pay now. Twice unlucky, in the finals of 1998 and 2017, India have fought their way into the Women’s World Cup final for the third time.

On the eve of the contest whose outcome could change the women’s game in this cricket-mad country forever, former captain, commentator and administrator Shantha Rangaswamy said Harmanpreet Kaur’s side deserves to win their first-ever title.

“From traveling in unreserved (coaches to) sleeping in dormitories on the floor, we (even) had to carry our own bedding, things like that. We had the cricket kit on the back like a backpack and (a) suitcase (in) one hand,” Rangaswamy recalled in an exclusive interaction with news agency PTI.

“But then, we’re so happy that the current lot are getting all the facilities. They deserve it and the proof of the pudding is in the eating. The results are showing (now of) all the efforts the girls have put in, the BCCI, the state associations, all that has contributed to the success of women’s cricket.

“The foundation we laid back then, some 50 years back, is bearing fruits now,” she added.

What can change if Harmanpreet’s team lifts the Cup

Rangaswamy said the number of girls playing cricket in India would grow two or three times than the present-day count if Harmanpreet Kaur’s side lift the Cup.

“It will be a huge plus for women’s cricket in India because if you see 1983 World Cup win, Kapil’s (Dev) team changed the course of direction for men’s cricket,” she said.

“This will propel a lot of girls to take to cricket. I’m telling you, if we win this, in the next five years the number of women cricketers would have doubled or tripled in this country.”

The former skipper also praised Jay Shah for bringing about significant changes in women’s cricket, including the launch of Women’s Premier League in 2023.

“When Jay Shah was the (BCCI) secretary, he made a lot of changes. I’m sure (all that) gave a big boost to women’s cricket. I am saying this because I was on the apex to support women’s cricket. That has paid a lot of dividends,” she said.

The other Gavaskar

Another torchbearer of the women’s cricket movement in India from way back in 1973 is Nutan Gavaskar, the little-known sister of illustrious cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.

There was no money, sponsors didn’t make a beeline, and foreign tours were an ordeal, but there were women of steel who believed in the old adage that “the show must go on”, she recalled to PTI.

Women then played for the love of the game and for the pride of wearing the jersey with “India” inscribed on it. There were women like Nutan, who were ready to go the extra mile when the journey was arduous and no one knew if there was light at the end of the tunnel.

“The Women’s Cricket Association of India (WCAI) was formed in 1973 and it selected the national team till 2006 when BCCI finally took the women’s game under its wings. But when I look back, those were the days when there was no money but all those women fought on for the passion and love of the game,” Nutan told PTI.