Mamatha Maben hails India women winning cricket World Cup: 'There's no looking back'

As India lifted their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup trophy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (November 2), beating South Africa by 52 runs in the title round, the historic victory ended a long wait and ignited celebrations across the country. In a conversation with The Federal, former India women’s team captain Mamatha Maben reflected on the significance of this triumph, the team’s turnaround, and how far women’s cricket has come since her playing days in the 1990s and early 2000s.



How massive is this victory for Indian women’s cricket?

It’s enormous. But I would say the journey truly began with Harmanpreet Kaur’s knock in the 2017 World Cup (171 not out against Australia in the semifinal). That innings brought attention and interest to women’s cricket in India, which until then was followed only by die-hard sports lovers. The Women’s Premier League (WPL) later gave it further momentum, allowing talent to emerge naturally.

This World Cup win, however, is the defining moment. From here, there’s no looking back. The game has reached a stage where it will continue to grow steadily.

During the league stage, India struggled and lost three matches. What was the turning point in the tournament?

Honestly, I wasn’t too worried even when India lost. In most games, we dominated for about 90 per cent of the time and just couldn’t close it out. The format allowed room for a few losses, so there was no need to panic.

What gave me confidence was the first match against Sri Lanka. The top order collapsed, but Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur stood up, and later Sneha Rana played a key role. That’s when I realised something had changed. Earlier, if Smriti Mandhana or Harmanpreet Kaur failed, the team tended to crumble. Now, the lower order showed depth and composure.

Even in defeats, India consistently posted 300-plus totals, which was a good sign. The real turning point, though, was Jemimah Rodrigues’ semi-final innings against Australia. That was a match-winning knock, very reminiscent of Harman’s innings in 2017.

Who were the standout performers for you in this campaign?

It’s hard to single out anyone because this was a collective effort. Different players stepped up at crucial moments. If I had to pick one, it would be Deepti Sharma. Whenever India was under pressure, whether with the bat or the ball, she delivered. Her performance in the final, with a five-wicket haul and a half-century, summed up her impact. She fully deserved the 'Player of the Tournament' award.

You made your debut in 1993 and played the World Cup that year. How has women’s cricket changed since then?

It’s unrecognisable from what it used to be. In 1993, we were amateurs. We had to take leave from work to play. There was plenty of talent under leaders like Diana Edulji, but very few resources. The rise of T20 cricket made the game more appealing and helped players develop a wider range of skills.

Back then, matches were 60 overs long, and we had to pay for our own travel. The difference now is massive in terms of structure, funding, and exposure. But our generation can take pride in laying the foundation for what exists today.

Many of us played purely out of passion. I even borrowed money to travel to England for the 1993 World Cup. We didn’t earn anything — it was only later, when Shubhangi Kulkarni became the secretary (of the Women's Cricket Association of India which later got merged with the Board of Control for Cricket in India or BCCI), that we started receiving Rs 1,000 per match. We played because we loved the sport.

You mentioned the Women’s Premier League. How has it impacted the younger generation?

Immensely. I coach part-time at an academy and see six- and seven-year-old girls turning up to train with serious intent. The under-15 players today are faster, fitter, and more technically sound. They now have access to better facilities, more competitive matches, and quality coaching. The WPL has made cricket a viable career for girls, and this World Cup win will inspire even more to take up the game.

For the first time, neither Australia nor England played the final. Why did they dominate for so long, and is this win a sign of a new Asian era?

Australia’s dominance comes from their structure. Their grassroots system — schools, clubs, and domestic circuits — is well-funded, and even domestic players are paid enough to pursue the sport full-time.

In India, the BCCI has done well at the top level but needs to strengthen the domestic setup. Many players still juggle cricket with regular jobs, which affects professionalism. If the board introduces a proper graded contract system — say Rs 10 lakh, Rs 8 lakh, and Rs 5 lakh tiers — it will allow players to train round the year and raise the overall standard. Other Asian teams, such as Sri Lanka and Pakistan, have also improved. They challenged stronger sides in this World Cup. With more investment and structured programs, they’ll continue to rise.

Are former Indian women cricketers being supported today?

We do receive pensions from the BCCI, and we’re thankful for that. But I’d like to see more parity — just as equal pay was introduced for current men’s and women’s teams. The pensions we receive are modest, just enough to manage. Equal pensions would be a great gesture and acknowledgment of our contribution to the game. Still, I’m very happy to see the progress. During our time, we had to struggle even for basic facilities. Today’s players have everything we once wished for. While this generation is reaping the rewards, we take pride in knowing we helped build the foundation.

