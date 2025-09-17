Pakistan vs UAE, Asia Cup: Match delayed after ICC rejects PCB request

Pakistan's cricket team on Wednesday (September 17) refused to leave its hotel for the must-win Asia Cup group match against the UAE in Dubai after the country's demand to have Andy Pycroft removed as match referee was rejected for a second time by the ICC.

Pakistan had held Pycroft responsible for the embarrassment it faced after Indian players refused to shake hands following their match on Sunday (September 14) as a gesture of solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Pycroft will remain match referee for Wednesday's game and if Pakistan don't turn up, UAE will be awarded full points," well-placed tournament sources told PTI.

‘Players told to stay in their rooms’

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) source said the players "have been told to stay in their rooms and wait for further instructions."

The UAE team has, however, arrived at the stadium and will go through to the Super Four stage if the match is not played.

PCB’s allegation against Pycroft

According to the PCB, the 69-year-old Pycroft, who is a former Zimbabwe cricketer, had told its national captain Salman Ali Agha to refrain from shaking hands with his Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav.

The Pakistani team management also alleged that Pycroft did not allow the customary exchange of team-sheets between the two captains.

"This misconduct violates Article 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Match Officials, which specifically makes it an offence for the Match Referee to conduct himself in a manner which is contrary to the spirit of game and violates the MCC Laws," the PCB alleged in its first letter of complaint to the ICC.

"Given the gravity, political nature/background, and far-reaching consequences and repercussions, the misconduct has also caused disrepute to the game," it had stated.

ICC rejected complaint

The ICC rejected these accusations and maintained the same position even when a second letter was sent by the PCB.

According to sources in the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Pycroft had no role in the fiasco and "in fact saved Pakistan from being blind-sided by informing them about what the Indians were planning to do”.

Update from Lahore

PCB spokesperson Amir Mir speaks to reporters at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore: "Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chair, is meeting and discussing with former chairs Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi. They are discussing the issue and are in touch with Dubai over the matter.”

Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chair, posted on X, "We have asked the Pakistan team to depart for the Dubai Cricket Stadium. Further details to follow."

The match has been delayed by an hour for now.

(With agency inputs)