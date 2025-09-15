Amid handshake row, Raina claims Indian cricketers didn't want to play Asia Cup

Amid the controversy over Indian cricketers refusing to shake hands with Pakistan players after a group match in the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday (September 14), former India cricketer Suresh Raina has claimed that not a single Indian player wanted to play against Pakistan or even participate in the Asia Cup.

Raina said they were forced to play because the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had agreed to it, according to a report.

What Suresh Raina said

“I know one thing for sure. If you personally ask the players, none of them wants to play the Asia Cup. In a way, they are forced because the BCCI has agreed to it. I am sad that India are playing against Pakistan, but I can also say for a fact that if Suryakumar Yadav and his players are asked about their personal opinions about playing against Pakistan, they would have said no. None of them wanted to play,” Raina was quoted as saying by Sports Tak.

Calls for boycott

In the aftermath of the terror attack at Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor that followed it, there have been calls for India to boycott the Asia Cup.

However, with the Indian government giving clearance for the team to participate in the tournament, the BCCI went ahead.

The usual hype around an India-Pakistan cricket match was missing this time as India dominated the game to win by 7 wickets in the 16th over and more or less secured a place in the Super Fours.

The controversy after the match

After the match, the Indian team refused to shake the hands of the Pakistani players, as is the custom after any match.

In retaliation, Pakistan’s captain Salman Ali Agha did not attend the post-match presentation ceremony.

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar expressed his anger against the Indian players’ refusal to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged an official complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC), and called the Indian players’ conduct as “unsporting”.