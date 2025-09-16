ICC rejects Pakistan's demand to drop match referee; PCB chief deletes post

The ICC on Tuesday (September 16) turned down Pakistan’s request to drop match referee Andy Pycroft from officiating in the Asia Cup, despite the PCB reportedly threatening to withdraw from the tournament over the “no handshake” controversy that followed their clash with India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had filed a complaint with the ICC alleging that Pycroft asked its captain, Salman Ali Agha, not to shake hands with his Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav at the time of the toss in their Asia Cup match on Sunday.



“Late last night, ICC had sent a reply to PCB stating that Pycroft won't be removed and their plea has been rejected,” an ICC source told PTI.

The 69-year-old Zimbabwean is due to officiate Pakistan's final group stage game against the UAE on Wednesday.

Pak team manager’s complaint

Pakistan team manager Naved Cheema had also filed a complaint with the Asian Cricket Council, alleging that it was on Pycroft's insistence that team sheets weren't exchanged between the two skippers on Sunday, as is the norm.

After the match that India won by seven wickets, Suryakumar and his men did not exchange handshakes with their cross-border rivals as a mark of respect for the Pahalgam terror attack victims and their families.

Pycroft is one of the senior-most match referees in ICC Elite Panel with 695 international games to his credit (men and women across three formats).

It is reliably learnt that the situation arose due to PCB's Director of Cricket Operations, Usman Walha, who didn't apprise his own skipper about the rules and regulations that are to be followed during the tournament.

PCB official sacked

It is learnt that an irate PCB chief, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the current chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), ordered the sacking of Walha on Monday for the embarrassment caused to the national cricket team and its captain.

According to well-placed sources, it was Walha's duty to inform Salman about the “no handshake” policy but he didn't do so, and the Pakistan skipper was apparently caught unawares by the turn of events.

“Walha should have released a statement at the toss itself when the two captains didn't shake hands. Naqvi apparently was furious as he handled it poorly,” a PCB source said.

Pycroft on PCB’s target

The PCB had wanted Pycroft to be removed from the entire tournament, but now it would be interesting to see if they continue playing after the ICC, headed by India's Jay Shah, summarily rejected their demand.



It is understood that PCB is trying to work out a respectable solution by which Pycroft doesn't officiate in their matches.

A proposal given by the PCB is to have Richie Richardson stand in for its match against the UAE on Wednesday, but whether that would happen or not is the big question.

PCB chief deletes X post

Meanwhile, the controversy took a new turn on Tuesday after Mohsin Naqvi and president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), quietly deleted a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In his now-deleted post, Naqvi had alleged that Pakistan had lodged a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against match referee Andy Pycroft. He accused Pycroft of directing both captains to avoid shaking hands before the match, calling the move a violation of the ICC Code of Conduct as well as the Spirit of Cricket outlined in the MCC Laws. Naqvi also asserted that the PCB had demanded Pycroft’s immediate removal from the panel of officials for the remainder of the Asia Cup 2025.



