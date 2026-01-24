Sarfaraz Khan credits Azharuddin for batting tips after hitting Ranji double ton

He has been one of the most prolific scorers in the domestic circuit. On Friday (January 23), Sarfaraz Khan showed his class once again, belting 227 off just 219 balls for Mumbai against Hyderabad in a Ranji Trophy clash. Later, the 28-year-old right-handed batter gave credit to former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin for his sublime knock.

Sarfaraz’s knock at No.5, punctuated with 19 fours and nine sixes, helped Mumbai post a mammoth total of 560 in their first innings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. He added 249 runs with Mumbai captain Siddesh Lad also hit a ton (104) against a bowling attack that included the likes of Mohammed Siraj.

Pitch was not easy, says Sarfaraz

After his knock, Sarfaraz said the knock was special since the pitch was not easy, with the ball occasionally keeping low.

“Only those who attack can survive and score runs on this wicket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

The middle-order batter, who now has a double hundred, a 150-plus score, and a ton in First-Class, List A, and T20 formats, respectively, in the same season, conceded to the fact that he has not faced much reverse swing in his career, and it is where Azharuddin came to the rescue.

Saying he wanted to meet the former captain, a local hero of Hyderabad, to have a cricketing conversation and during their talks in the latter’s office, he told him that the ball reverses early in Hyderabad conditions.

“He explained to me how to play it and where to stand for the inswing - on the leg stump. He told me a lot of things. He even stood up and explained how to play different shots. We spent about two hours together. I had met him before too, but never like this,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Azharuddin gives credit back to Mumbai batter

Azharuddin, one of the most prominent batters Hyderabad has produced for India, said it was Sarfaraz himself who deserved the credit and not him. Speaking to Cricbuzz, he said since the batter came to his office with some queries, he just told him a few things and explained how things should be done. The 62-year-old cricketer-turned-politician also congratulated Sarfaraz on his double century.

Azharuddin also felt that Sarfaraz deserved a place in India’s Test team and that he did not get many chances, unlike many others, the publication added.

Sarfaraz made his Test debut for India in 2024 but played his sixth and final in November that year, despite scoring a gritty 150 against New Zealand at home. He was picked for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia in 2024-25 but did not get to play a single one of the five games.