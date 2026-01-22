Abhishek Sharma breaks Andre Russell’s record, fastest to 5,000 runs in T20s

India opening batter Abhishek Sharma became the fastest to reach 5,000 runs in T20 cricket as he achieved the feat during the first T20I against New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday night (January 21).

Left-handed Abhishek completed 5,000 runs in T20s in 2,898 balls, beating West Indian Andre Russell’s record, who took 2,942 balls to reach the milestone, and was the quickest earlier.

Abhishek’s impressive strike rate

So far in his T20 career, Abhishek has amassed 5,002 runs in 169 matches (165 innings). He has eight hundreds and 29 fifties. His strike rate is an impressive 172.48. In T20Is, he has represented India in 34 matches and scored 1,199 runs with two centuries and seven fifties. His strike rate in T20Is is an astonishing 190.92. He made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in July 2024.

At the VCA Stadium, the 25-year-old Abhishek smashed a blistering 35-ball 84, laced with eight sixes and five boundaries, as India posted a formidable 238 for seven and went on to register a 48-run victory in the series opener of the five-match series.

After winning the Player-of-the-match award for his stupendous knock, Abhishek said he does not believe in range-hitting and instead backs his instincts and timing. He stressed the importance of adapting to conditions.

‘All teams have a plan for me’

"We had a plan from day one and are just following it. I've figured out that if you want to hit all balls or strike at 200, you have to carry intent. All teams have a plan for me. It's about my preparation. I'm going to back my instinct," said Abhishek.

"I don't feel my role is high-risk, wouldn't say this is my comfort zone. But I've been practising to go big in the first six. I never do range-hitting. I'm more of a timing batter; I need to watch the ball and get used to the conditions.

"For it, I plan in my net session. I feel, if you watch your batting videos, you get an idea of where the bowler bowls to you," he added.

The second T20I between India and New Zealand will be played tomorrow (January 23) in Raipur.