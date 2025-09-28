Domestic Stalwart Mithun Manhas becomes new BCCI president

Hours before India took on Pakistan in the final of the 2025 Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday (September 28), former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas was appointed as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The 45-year-old became the new face of the governing body at the conclusion of the annual general meeting held in Mumbai, its headquarters.

Mithun was elected unopposed and became the third consecutive cricketer to become the chief of the BCCI, after former India cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Roger Binny. He is the 37th president to helm the world’s richest cricket board.

A domestic giant

Born in Jammu, Mithun has played in 157 first-class matches between 1997-98 and 2016 in which he has scored nearly 10,000 runs at an average of nearly 43 with 27 hundreds and 49 fifties. He also bowled off-break and took 40 wickets. He was also known for his wicket-keeping skills.

The former cricketer also played for three franchises in the Indian Premier League, including Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and the now-defunct Pune Warriors. He also served in the capacity of assistant coach for various IPL teams.

Rajiv Shukla served as the interim president after Binny stepped down from the top job in August. After Mithun’s entry, he will continue as the vice president.

Former India internationals RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha were inducted into the men’s selection panel, while ex-Tamil Nadu batter S Sharath returned to the junior selection committee.

Minister, former cricketer welcome Mithun

Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also from Jammu, welcomed Mithun’s feat on the social media platform X.

“A momentous occasion to celebrate! Mithun Manhas has been officially declared as the new President of the ‘Board of Control for Cricket in India' #BCCI. What a providential Sunday for the erstwhile district of Doda, one of the remotest parts of Jammu & Kashmir, which incidentally also happens to be my own home district,” he wrote.

Welcoming Manhas’ election, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, attending the AGM as Punjab Cricket Association’s representative, said a cricketer at the helm of affairs of the Board was a positive step.

"When a cricketer heads a cricket body, his experience and other qualities help. It’s a good decision and it’s been happening for the last three terms which is a great thing for the cricketers as well for him to give something back to the game," he said.

After the return of Gautam Gambhir, India’s current head coach, to the Delhi state team as its captain in 2016-17, Mithun moved to Jammu and Kashmir. There, he played a season with modest returns before taking up the mantle of an administrator.

(With Agency inputs)