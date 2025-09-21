Who is Mithun Manhas, ex-Delhi cricketer tipped to become next BCCI president?

Mithun Manhas, ex-Delhi cricketer is emerging as the frontrunner for the prestigious post of BCCI president, as the board is all set to elect its new office-bearers at the next AGM on September 28 in the capital.

Manhas, who has never represented India at the international level, has the backing of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) top brass is expected to be elected unopposed – a trend that has continued since the 2019 amendment to the BCCI constitution.

Key decision makers in Indian cricket had met on Saturday (September 20) to discuss candidates for several positions, including treasurer and the Indian Premier League chairman. Roger Binny’s tenure ended last month upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70. Although the newly passed National Sports Bill allows administrators to serve until 75, Binny stepped down in line with the previous age cap.

In recent years, the board has consistently preferred former cricketers as presidents. Prior to Roger Binny’s tenure from October 2022 to August 2025, the role was held for three years by ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly.

The AGM on September 21 will see Manhas attend as the nominee of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), where he has served as director of cricket. Other representatives include former India spinner Raghuram Bhatt for Karnataka and legendary off-spinner Harbhajan Singh for Punjab. Sourav Ganguly, who served as BCCI president from 2019 to 2022, will represent Bengal cricket body.

The other key office-bearers, including secretary Devajit Saikia and Rajeev Shukla, who served as interim president after Binny’s tenure ended last month, will retain their positions, according to reports quoting sources.

Who is Mithun Manhas?

Manhas brings a unique blend of cricketing pedigree and administrative experience.

A stalwart of Indian domestic cricket, he debuted in the 1997–98 season and became a dependable middle-order batsman for Delhi during an era dominated by legends like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Sourav Ganguly. Despite missing out on an India cap, Manhas led Delhi to a Ranji Trophy title in 2007–08, scoring 921 runs that season at an average of 57.56.

A versatile cricketer, he was primarily a right-handed batsman but also contributed as an off-spinner and occasional wicketkeeper. Over 157 first-class matches, he amassed 9,714 runs at an average of 45.82, including 27 centuries and 49 fifties. His IPL career included stints with Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors, and Chennai Super Kings.

With his deep understanding of the game and proven leadership both on and off the field, Mithun Manhas now stands on the cusp of leading Indian cricket premier governing body into its next chapter.