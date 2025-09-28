India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final: Start time, squads, live TV, streaming info, past winners

It is a Super Sunday today for cricket fans as India and Pakistan lock horns in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 tournament in Dubai.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India are favourites to lift the trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS). They have been unbeaten so far in the tournament.

India opened their campaign with an easy victory over United Arab Emirates (UAE). Next, they thrashed Pakistan and completed the league phase with another triumph over Oman to top Group A.

In the Super Four stage, India again defeated Pakistan. After this, they won against Bangladesh and, before the final clinched a thrilling Super Over win over Sri Lanka on Friday (September 26).

Here is all you need to know about the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final.

Start time: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final will begin at 8 PM IST (6.30 PM Local, 2:30 PM GMT) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) in Dubai.

Live TV and streaming information: India vs Pakistan final will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and live streaming is available on SonyLiv app.

How India reached final

League phase (Group A)

Game 1: India beat UAE by 9 wickets

Game 2: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

Game 3: India beat Oman by 21 runs

Super Four

Game 4: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets

Game 5: India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs

Game 6: India beat Sri Lanka in Super Over after match was tied

How Pakistan reached final

League phase (Group A)

Game 1: Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs

Game 2: Pakistan lost to India by 7 wickets

Game 3: Pakistan beat UAE by 41 runs

Super Four

Game 4: Pakistan lost to India by 6 wickets

Game 5: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets

Game 6: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs

Past winners of the Asia Cup (1984 to 2023)

Note: ODI formats unless stated.

Most Asia Cup titles: India (8), Sri Lanka (6), Pakistan (2).

1984: India

1986: Sri Lanka

1988: India

1990-91: India

1995: India

1997: Sri Lanka

2000: Pakistan

2004: Sri Lanka

2008: Sri Lanka

2010: India

2012: Pakistan

2014: Sri Lanka

2016: India (T20I)

2018: India

2022: Sri Lanka (T20I)

2023: India

The Squads

India: Surya Kumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.