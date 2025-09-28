India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final: Start time, squads, live TV, streaming info, past winners
The Suryakumar Yadav-led India are favourites to lift the trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS)
It is a Super Sunday today for cricket fans as India and Pakistan lock horns in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 tournament in Dubai.
The Suryakumar Yadav-led India are favourites to lift the trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS). They have been unbeaten so far in the tournament.
India opened their campaign with an easy victory over United Arab Emirates (UAE). Next, they thrashed Pakistan and completed the league phase with another triumph over Oman to top Group A.
In the Super Four stage, India again defeated Pakistan. After this, they won against Bangladesh and, before the final clinched a thrilling Super Over win over Sri Lanka on Friday (September 26).
Here is all you need to know about the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final.
Start time: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final will begin at 8 PM IST (6.30 PM Local, 2:30 PM GMT) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) in Dubai.
Live TV and streaming information: India vs Pakistan final will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and live streaming is available on SonyLiv app.
How India reached final
League phase (Group A)
Game 1: India beat UAE by 9 wickets
Game 2: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
Game 3: India beat Oman by 21 runs
Super Four
Game 4: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
Game 5: India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs
Game 6: India beat Sri Lanka in Super Over after match was tied
How Pakistan reached final
League phase (Group A)
Game 1: Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs
Game 2: Pakistan lost to India by 7 wickets
Game 3: Pakistan beat UAE by 41 runs
Super Four
Game 4: Pakistan lost to India by 6 wickets
Game 5: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
Game 6: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs
Past winners of the Asia Cup (1984 to 2023)
Note: ODI formats unless stated.
Most Asia Cup titles: India (8), Sri Lanka (6), Pakistan (2).
1984: India
1986: Sri Lanka
1988: India
1990-91: India
1995: India
1997: Sri Lanka
2000: Pakistan
2004: Sri Lanka
2008: Sri Lanka
2010: India
2012: Pakistan
2014: Sri Lanka
2016: India (T20I)
2018: India
2022: Sri Lanka (T20I)
2023: India
The Squads
India: Surya Kumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.