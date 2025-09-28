    • The Federal
    Indian cricket team, Asia Cup
    x
    India have been unbeaten so far in the tournament. File photo: X/@surya_14kumar

    India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final: Start time, squads, live TV, streaming info, past winners

    The Suryakumar Yadav-led India are favourites to lift the trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS)

    The Federal
    28 Sept 2025 10:00 AM IST  (Updated:2025-09-28 04:30:07)
    Click the Play button to hear this message in audio format

    It is a Super Sunday today for cricket fans as India and Pakistan lock horns in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 tournament in Dubai.

    The Suryakumar Yadav-led India are favourites to lift the trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS). They have been unbeaten so far in the tournament.

    Also read: India vs Pakistan final: Morkel picks one ‘edge of the seat’ individual battle

    India opened their campaign with an easy victory over United Arab Emirates (UAE). Next, they thrashed Pakistan and completed the league phase with another triumph over Oman to top Group A.

    In the Super Four stage, India again defeated Pakistan. After this, they won against Bangladesh and, before the final clinched a thrilling Super Over win over Sri Lanka on Friday (September 26).

    Also read: India win Super Over thriller against Sri Lanka

    Here is all you need to know about the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final.

    Start time: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final will begin at 8 PM IST (6.30 PM Local, 2:30 PM GMT) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) in Dubai.

    Live TV and streaming information: India vs Pakistan final will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and live streaming is available on SonyLiv app.

    How India reached final

    League phase (Group A)

    Game 1: India beat UAE by 9 wickets

    Game 2: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

    Game 3: India beat Oman by 21 runs

    Super Four

    Game 4: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets

    Game 5: India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs

    Game 6: India beat Sri Lanka in Super Over after match was tied

    How Pakistan reached final

    League phase (Group A)

    Game 1: Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs

    Game 2: Pakistan lost to India by 7 wickets

    Game 3: Pakistan beat UAE by 41 runs

    Super Four

    Game 4: Pakistan lost to India by 6 wickets

    Game 5: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets

    Game 6: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs

    Past winners of the Asia Cup (1984 to 2023)

    Note: ODI formats unless stated.

    Most Asia Cup titles: India (8), Sri Lanka (6), Pakistan (2).

    1984: India

    1986: Sri Lanka

    1988: India

    1990-91: India

    1995: India

    1997: Sri Lanka

    2000: Pakistan

    2004: Sri Lanka

    2008: Sri Lanka

    2010: India

    2012: Pakistan

    2014: Sri Lanka

    2016: India (T20I)

    2018: India

    2022: Sri Lanka (T20I)

    2023: India

    The Squads

    India: Surya Kumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

    Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

    Asia CupIndia Vs PakistanIndian Cricket Team
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X