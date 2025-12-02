Mamatha Maben appointed Hong Kong women’s cricket team head coach

Former India captain Mamatha Maben has been appointed as the head coach of Hong Kong, China women’s cricket team for three years.

“Cricket Hong Kong, China are excited to announce the appointment of Mamatha Maben as the new Head Coach of the Women’s National Team. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing the development and performance of women’s cricket in Hong Kong, China,” Cricket Hong Kong said in a statement.

“Her extensive experience and passion for developing talent will be instrumental in leading the Hong Kong, China Women's National Team as they aim for greater heights. Cricket Hong Kong, China aims to use Maben's leadership to propel the women’s team into a new era of success, enhancing training programmes and introducing a sense of professionalism into the squad,” it added.

Bengaluru-based Mamatha, 55, represented India in four Tests and 40 ODIs between 1993 and 2004. She made her India debut in the 1993 World Cup. She led India in 2003 and 2004.

After retiring from international cricket, Mamatha has been involved in coaching Karnataka side and international teams, including Bangladesh, China and Namibia.

What Mamatha said

On her new role with Hong Kong, Mamatha said, “I am extremely pleased to be a part of Cricket Hong Kong, China as the Head Coach of the Women’s National side. It will be our endeavour to progressively take Hong Kong cricket to greater heights. I am excited about the talent available and eagerly looking forward to work with the students and help them grow and realise their full potential. I am well aware of the challenges we face, nevertheless I am sure cricket in Hong Kong, China is headed for exciting times.”

Burji Shroff, Chairperson of Cricket Hong Kong, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Mamatha Maben to our coaching team. Her impressive track record and commitment to women's cricket will be invaluable as we strive to enhance our women’s programme. We believe she will inspire our players to reach their full potential and help elevate the profile of women's cricket in Hong Kong, China.”