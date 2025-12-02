IPL 2026 auction: 'Underperformer' Glenn Maxwell pulls out

SYDNEY: (Dec 2) Glenn Maxwell, whose IPL career over the last decade has largely been underwhelming, decided to pull out of the upcoming mini auctions scheduled in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

The 37-year-old, popularly known as "Big Show" for being a phenomenal talent in his younger days, has played every IPL season since 2012, barring one in 2019.

He has managed only 2819 runs in 141 games at a strike rate of 155 plus and an average of less than 24, which doesn't justify the kind of prices that he has been consistently fetching in auctions over the years. He also picked 41 wickets with his off-breaks at an economy rate of 8.30. "After many unforgettable seasons in the IPL, I 've decided not to put my name into auctions this year. It's a big call and one I make with a lot of gratitude for everything this league has given me," Maxwell wrote on his instagram page.

"The IPL has shaped me as a cricketer and as a person. I have been lucky to play with world class teammates, incredible franchises, and perform in-front of fans whose passion is unmatched. The memories, challenges and the energy of India will stay with me forever." While Maxwell didn’t specify a reason, it is evident that most major franchises have grown weary of waiting for him to deliver a good season, something that has been rare.

His multi-million dollar bids at auction often defied logic with franchise owners attributing it to market forces. But with increased use of data analytics, it has become clear that Maxwell was being paid way more than he ever deserved.

Out of 13 seasons that he has played, only once in 2021 did he cross 500 runs -- 513 with six fifties and a strike rate of 144 plus.

That he is no longer an attractive commodity in the IPL market was evident across last two seasons (2024 and 2025) where he totalled a lowly 100 runs in 17 games with aggregate of 52 and 48 runs respectively.

During the last season, he had left after playing seven games and didn't come back when IPL resumed post Operation Sindoor. PTI

