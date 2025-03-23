Youngest captains in IPL: Riyan Parag joins Virat Kohli-led list

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag joined a select group of cricketers as the youngest captains in the history of IPL as he led his team against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday (March 23).

With Sanju Samson still not fully recovered from a finger fracture, RR have named Parag to lead the inaugural IPL 2008 champions in the first three matches of IPL 2025.

Parag, 4th youngest IPL captain

In his IPL captaincy debut, Parag won the toss and opted to field. Parag made his RR debut at the age of 17. He has earlier captained his state side – Assam.

Parag, at 23 years and 133 days, is the fourth youngest captain in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), after Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Suresh Raina.

Kohli is the youngest IPL captain, having led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise against RR in 2011 at the age of 22 years and 187 days.

Smith, Raina in list

Smith was 22 years and 344 days old when he captained Pune Warriors India (PWI) against RCB in 2012. Raina was 23 years and 112 days old when he led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), taking the leadership role due to MS Dhoni’s injury.

This year’s IPL features 10 teams and 74 matches will be played across 13 venues over 65 days. IPL 2025 has nine Indian captains and one overseas.

IPL 2025 ends on May 25 with the final at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. The venue hosted the opener on March 22 with RCB defeating defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets.

5 youngest captains in the IPL

Virat Kohli (22 years and 187 days) – RCB vs RR, 2011

Steve Smith (22 years and 344 days) – PWI vs RCB, 2012

Suresh Raina (23 years and 112 days) – CSK vs DD, 2010

Riyan Parag (23 years and 133 days) – RR vs SRH, 2025

Shreyas Iyer (23 years and 142 days) – DD vs KKR, 2018