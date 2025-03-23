SRH vs RR: Rajasthan opt to bowl in Hyderabad

In the second match of IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals (RR) stand-in captain Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon (March 23).

RR picked Shimron Hetmyer, Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer and Fazalhaq Farooqi as overseas players, while SRH handed debut to Ishan Kishan and Abhinav Manohar.

RR are the inaugural champions, while 2016 winner SRH came close to winning another title last year but finished runners-up.

In the opening game of IPL 2025 on Saturday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets in Kolkata.

Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (captain), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami.

Impact subs: Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (captain), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Impact Subs: Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka.