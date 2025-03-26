Vyshak's father opens up on RCB snub, praise from Ponting, and more

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak’s father is feeling proud after his son played a major role in the Shreyas Iyer-led team’s narrow 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in an IPL 2025 game on Tuesday night (March 25).

Vyshak, who came in as an Impact Player, replacing Priyansh Arya, bowled three crucial overs at the backend and delivered the goods. GT were stopped at 232/5 while chasing 244 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What Vyshak’s father said

The Bengaluru boy came into the game after the 13th over when GT needed 92 off 42 balls with eight wickets in hand. Vyshak was summoned by skipper Shreyas Iyer to bowl the 15th over, and he made an immediate impact, giving just five runs.

He bowled the 17th over, and was excellent, again conceding only five runs. In the 19th over, he was taken for 18 runs but left Arshdeep Singh to defend 26 in the final over, which he did. The 28-year-old Vyshak bowled wide yorkers making it difficult for GT batters Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford to unleash big shots. His bowling figures were 0/28 in three overs.

Vyshak’s father Vijaykumar was ecstatic after his son’s impressive performance on PBKS debut.

“I am feeling very happy that Vyshak played a big part in Punjab Kings’ win over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. This was his first game after his quadriceps injury and he did an excellent job. I had not watched him bowl after his injury. What else can I ask for? I feel proud. I hope he carries on in the same fashion for the rest of the IPL 2025 season,” Vijaykumar told The Federal on Wednesday (March 26).

‘Vyshak is fortunate to work under Ponting’

PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting said Vyshak was the one who changed the game. "While sitting in the dugout, I was like they need 13 or 14 runs an over and I sent the message to Shreyas and asked what do you want to do and he straight away said, just get Vyshak out here. He will nail a couple of overs at yorkers and we will close the game and Vyshak was the one who changed the game," Ponting said after the match.

When asked how it feels to hear Ponting’s appreciation for Vyshak, Vijaykumar said it is “huge” coming from “one of the best coaches in IPL”.

“I cannot describe my feelings in words now on what it means to hear a legend like Ricky Ponting praising my son’s bowling efforts. It is a huge moment not only for Vyshak but for all of us. Ponting is one of the best coaches in the IPL. He always emphasises discipline, backs players, and tries to get the best out of them. Ponting is different from other coaches, and Vyshak is very fortunate to work under him. I hope Vyshak benefits a lot from him and emerges as a much-improved bowler in this IPL,” Vijaykumar said.

Disappointment over RCB snub

Vyshak, who was with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last season, was released by the franchise and signed up by PBKS for Rs 1.8 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. RCB had the option to use Right To Match (RTM) to re-sign Vyshak but did not go for it. Following his star show on Tuesday, fans trolled RCB on social media and questioned whey they did not retain Vyshak.

Being a Bengaluru boy, there was obviously disappointment among the RCB fans that Vyshak was not retained. The same sentiment was shared by his father.

“Obviously, we were disappointed that RCB did not retain Vyshak. But I would like to say that each franchise has its own plans. Also, at the mega auction, before Vyshak’s name came up, there was another pace bowler who went under the hammer, and RCB bid for him. Maybe if Vyshak’s name had come out of the bag earlier, the Bengaluru team would have signed him up. However, no regrets. We feel it was God’s wish for Vyshak to play for Punjab. Everything happens for good,” he said.

Vyshak’s rehab at NCA

Vijaykumar, who quit his job to support Vyshak’s cricket dream, spoke about the hard work the bower put in to recover from an injury and be ready for IPL.

“After his quadriceps injury, Vyshak worked very hard at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. His routine for more than two months was starting at 9 in the morning and finishing at 4 PM. I am glad that his hard work has paid off in the first match post his injury return,” Vijaykumar said.

With Vyshak aiming to become the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025, his father says his dream can only be realised he if gets to play all matches this season not as an Impact Player. “I hope Vyshak gets to play in all games, then he can think of winning this year’s Purple Cap.”

Vijaykumar revealed that he speaks to Vyshak regularly before and after IPL matches but their conversations don’t involve cricket.

“As a parent, it is my duty to not interfere in Vyshak’s bowling plans. For that, there are coaches at the Punjab franchise. He should listen to the coaching staff. We don’t discuss cricket when he is playing IPL,” he said.