Shreyas sizzles as Punjab Kings down Gujarat Titans

In another high-scoring contest in IPL 2025, Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) new captain Shreyas Iyer smashed a 42-ball 97 not out to guide his team to an 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night (March 25).

Chasing 244, Gujarat came close but could not cross the line as they were stopped at 232/5 in 20 overs despite half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan (74, 41 balls, 5x4, 6x6) and Jos Buttler (54 off 34, 4x4, 2x6) at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

GT off to a flyer

In the run chase, GT got off to a flyer with Shubman Gill and Sudharsan putting on 61 runs in just under six overs before the home team captain got a leading edge off a Glenn Maxwell delivery to fall for a 14-ball 33.

Jos Buttler joined Sudharsan in the middle and the two scored runs at a fast clip to keep GT in the hunt. However, having added 84 runs for the second wicket with Buttler, Sudharsan looked to whip an ordinary Arshdeep Singh off his pads and while he timed it superbly, the opener did not get the desired elevation and was caught in the deep.

Shashank hit six fours and two sixes during his brilliant cameo.

With dew coming into the picture and Buttler still at the crease, GT knew they remained very much in the game despite losing Sudharsan, and Sherfane Rutherford's 28-ball 46 (4x4, 3x6) acted as a stimulus for the home team.

But with his smart medium pace bowing, impact sub Vijaykumar Vyshak ensured PBKS had their nose ahead by conceding just five runs in the 15th over.

Marco Jansen was brought back into the attack with GT requiring 70 runs in the last 30 balls, and the tall South African left-arm pacer gave away only eight runs to compound the batting team's problems.

Vyshak bowled another tight over despite conceding three wides, leaving GT to get 57 runs in 18 balls, which they could not achieve.

Shreyas smashes 9 sixes

Earlier, skipper Shreyas took his team to an imposing 243 for five. Shreyas struck nine sixes and five fours but he could not get to his maiden IPL hundred, as Shashank Singh (44 off 16 balls) took 23 runs off the final over to end the PBKS innings on a high note.

Caring very little for reputation, opener Priyansh Arya (47 off 23) too went after the GT bowling from the get go.

Arya, who was bought by PBKS for Rs 3.8 crore at the last IPL auction, clobbered Mohammed Siraj over deep square leg for his first six and followed it up with a four.

PBKS amass 73 runs in powerplay

Kagiso Rabada made the first breakthrough when he had Prabhsimran Singh caught in the deep, paving the way for new PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer's entry into the middle and he started with a lovely drive on the up for a boundary before flicking the seasoned South African pacer for a six over deep square leg.

Back in strike, the 24-year-old Arya launched into left-arm pacer Arshad Khan and collected 21 runs in the fifth over with the help of three fours and a six on the off side. His best shot of the evening was, however, a spectacular straight drive past the bowler for a four.

Arya then drove Rabada for a boundary through extra cover, as PBKS amassed 73 runs for the loss of one wicket in the power play.

GT skipper introduced spin with Rashid Khan and the magician from Afghanistan straightaway delivered with the wicket of Arya at time when he was growing in confidence. It was a soft dismissal as Arya got a top edge while reaching out for a sharply turning delivery that also kept a bit low.

Up against his compatriot Rashid, Azmatullah Omarzai smashed the star leg-spinner for a first-ball six over the bowler's head.

2 wickets for Kishore

Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore grabbed two wickets in two balls, sending back Omarzai and Glenn Maxwell to reduce PBKS to 105/4 in the 11th over.

However, Shreyas had other ideas as the India batter reached his fifty in just 27 balls. Shreyas first went inside out to loft Sai Kishore for a six over long off and then smoked him for another maximum, as 17 runs came off the over after Marcus Stoinis got himself a boundary.

It was then the turn of Rashid to be at the receiving end of Shreyas' assault as he smashed the leggie for two successive sixes, the first one straight down the ground and the second over deep wicket.

Siraj was brought back into the attack, and Stoinis and Shreyas collected a six each off him.





