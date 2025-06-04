Kohli: IPL win is for RCB fans who never left us in ‘worst times’

After winning the IPL 2025 trophy, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli has penned an emotional post for the franchise’s fans.

On Tuesday night (June 3), RCB defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The win ended RCB’s 18-year wait for the IPL trophy.

Kohli was tear-eyed as he celebrated the win with his teammates on the ground.

In a post on his Instagram account, Kohli said the team made the dream possible, and this season he would “never ever forget”. He also thanked RCB fans for backing the side even during their “worst of times”.

'Worth the wait'

“This team made the dream possible, a season I’ll never ever forget. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed the ride over the last 2.5 months. This one is for the fans of rcb who never ever left our side in the worst of times. This one is for all the years of heartbreaks and disappointment. This is for every inch of effort left on the field playing for this team. As far as the ipl trophy is concerned - you’ve made me wait 18 years to be able to lift you and celebrate my friend, but it’s been absolutely worth the wait (sic),” Kohli wrote on Instagram along with pictures.

Earlier, Kohli praised the team management. “This management, this group of players has been outstanding, to be honest. They’ve gotten the right kind of players, match winners, people who take the game on. In the auction, a lot of people questioned our tactics. But by day two, we were very happy with what we had. And we had a lot of confidence in the strength of this group. I want to give a big shout out to this team. It would not have been possible without each and every one in the squad, in the playing XI, the management backing the players, keeping us positive throughout when the going got tough. So it's everyone's. I don't want to stand here and talk about myself. There's a lot that's spoken about me already. This win is for Bangalore. And it's for each and every one of the players, and the families, and the whole management as well.”