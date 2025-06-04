Photos: How RCB players celebrated their maiden IPL title win

It was a historic Tuesday night (June 3) for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as they clinched their maiden IPL trophy by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad.

RCB’s long wait of 18 years ended at the Narendra Modi Stadium as they won by six runs in the IPL 2025 final against the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab franchise.

After the win, RCB players celebrated on the ground and later at the team hotel. They will continue in Bengaluru when they will take out a victory parade today (June 4) from 3:30 PM and culminate at their home ground – M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Virat Kohli, who has played for only one franchise – RCB for all 18 years of IPL, was teary-eyed as he finally got his hands on the IPL trophy. His wife Anushka Sharma was at the ground and they were seen celebrating with the trophy.

Here are photos from RCB’s celebrations after winning IPL 2025. (Images from BCCI and PTI)