RCB victory parade in Bengaluru today: Time, venue, and other details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will have a victory parade in Bengaluru today (June 4) to celebrate their maiden IPL title win, the franchise has announced.

On Tuesday night (June 3), RCB defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final to end an 18-year wait for the Indian Premier League trophy.

As RCB players celebrated at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and their fans across India and abroad too were ecstatic as they hit the streets to rejoice.

Now, the celebrations will continue on Bengaluru streets as RCB have announced a victory parade starting from Vidhana Soudha, the seat of Karnataka legislature and Secretariat, to their home ground – M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The celebrations at the stadium will continue after 6 PM.

RCB’s victory parade will begin at 3:30 PM, the franchise said on their Instagram page on Wednesday morning (June 4).

“RCB Victory Parade in Bengaluru ‼️ This one’s for you, 12th Man Army. For every cheer, every tear, every year. Loyalty is Royalty and today, the crown is yours,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, RCB captain Rajat Patidar praised Virat Kohli and also thanked the fans for backing the team.

"I think it is really special for me and special for Virat Kohli and all the fans. Those who have supported from years, so I think they all deserve it. You had a very consistent season, but when did it actually cross your mind that you have a chance of actually winning the trophy? At what stage of the IPL? I think you are talking about this game," Patidar said after the win.

All the details about RCB's victory parade, as per the team's media advisory

Departure from Ahmedabad airport - 10 AM

Arrival in Bengaluru

Time: 1:30 PM

Location: HAL Airport, Bengaluru

Visit to the Chief Minister of Karnataka

Time: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Vidhana Soudha

Victory Parade

Time: Approximately 5:00 PM onwards (post CM visit)

Route: From Vidhana Soudha to M Chinnaswamy Stadium via open-top bus

The team will proceed on a public parade en route to the stadium.

Celebration Event at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Time: 6:00 PM onwards

Location: M Chinnaswamy Stadium