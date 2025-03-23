Highest totals in IPL: SRH break records, score 286/6 against RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) continued from where they left off last season as they smashed records during their IPL 2025 opening match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday afternoon (March 23).

Riding on Ishan Kishan’s magnificent hundred, SRH posted the second-highest total in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. SRH, after being sent into bat by RR’s stand-in captain Riyan Parag, scored 286/6 in 20 overs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Top 3 highest totals belong to SRH

SRH, who hold the record for the highest-ever IPL total of 287/3, achieved against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru last year, missed out on surpassing that by two runs.

Also, SRH now have a record four 250-plus totals in IPL. This is also a record in T20 cricket, going past the English county team Surrey, who had three such totals. SRH also have the top three highest totals in IPL.

Last year alone, SRH breached the 250-run mark three times. With big-hitting batters in the line-up, there is already excitement among fans that they would be the first team to score a 300-plus total in IPL history.

On Sunday, Kishan, who was bought by SRH for Rs 11.25 crore in the mega auction last year, smashed a 47-ball 106 not out with 11 fours and six sixes. Opener Travis Head blazed his way to a 31-ball 67 (9x4, 3x6).

The game also saw another record as RR fast bowler Jofra Archer bowled the most expensive spell in IPL history, conceding 76 runs for no wicket in four overs.

Highest totals in the IPL

SRH - 287/3 vs RCB (Bengaluru, 2024)

SRH - 286/6 vs RR (Hyderabad, 2025)

SRH - 277/3 vs MI (Hyderabad, 2024)

KKR - 272/7 vs DC (Visakhapatnam, 2024)

SRH - 266/7 vs DC (Delhi, 2024)

RCB - 263/7 vs PWI (Bengaluru, 2013)

PBKS - 262/2 vs KKR (Kolkata, 2024)

RCB - 262/7 vs SRH (Bengaluru, 2024)

KKR - 261/6 vs PBKS (Kolkata, 2024)

DC - 257/4 vs MI (Delhi, 2024)

LSG - 257/5 vs PBKS (Mohali, 2023)