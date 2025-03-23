Most ducks in IPL: Rohit claims unwanted record during CSK vs MI game

The much-anticipated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) versus Mumbai Indians (MI) game in the IPL 2025 began with an unwanted record for Rohit Sharma at the M A Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday evening (March 23).

After CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and invited MI to bat, Rohit was dismissed in the very first over for a four-ball duck. MI are being led by Suryakumar Yadav with regular captain Hardik Pandya serving a one-match ban due to a slow over-rate offence.

Left-arm paceman Khaleel Ahmed removed former MI skipper Rohit caught by Shivam Dube at mid-wicket. Rohit flicked an inswinger from Khaleel to Dube.

With this latest innings of no score, Rohit now holds the joint record for most ducks in the IPL. He joined Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik at the top of the unwanted record.

So far, Rohit has played 258 IPL matches. He has scored 6,628 runs with two hundreds and 43 half-centuries. Rohit made his IPL debut in 2008 for Deccan Chargers (DC).

One of the greats of IPL, Rohit has won six titles, one with the now defunct Deccan Chargers, and leading MI to five trophies.

Most ducks in the IPL

18 ducks – Rohit Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik

16 – Piyush Chawla, Sunil Narine

15 – Rashid Khan, Mandeep Singh

14 – Manish Pandey, Ambati Rayudu

13 – Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel