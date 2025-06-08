Discussion: How RCB won maiden IPL title after 18-year wait

June 3, 2025, will go down in Indian cricket history as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally claimed their maiden IPL title. After 18 seasons and a wait of over 6,200 days, RCB fans had their long-awaited moment of glory. The triumph has ignited celebrations in Bengaluru and brought a sense of fulfilment to loyal supporters.

In a special IPL 2025 review, The Federal’s Senior Sports Editor Aprameya C and host Abhijit Singh Bhambra delved deep into what this win means for the team, the city, and the league at large.

“It’s a great day for RCB and Bangalore fans. Finally, the 18-year wait has ended,” said Aprameya.

Loyalty rewarded

The discussion began with admiration for Virat Kohli’s unwavering loyalty to RCB. The former captain, who has been with the team since its inception, symbolises the emotional journey of both the franchise and its fans.

“Even though he’s a Delhi boy, Virat said last night, ‘My heart and soul belong to Bangalore,’” Aprameya recalled.

Abhijit pointed out how RCB fans have consistently shown up despite years of heartbreak.

“When it comes to being loyal fans, arguably, RCB tops that list.”

The turning point

So what finally worked in 2025 that didn’t for 18 years? The answer lies in a shift from over-reliance on star batsmen to a balanced team strategy. While earlier teams revolved around the “Holy Trinity” of AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, and Kohli, the 2025 squad was defined by team effort.

“In this whole campaign, the team was not dependent on one individual… You had nine different match winners in 16 games,” said Abhijit.

Strong auction strategies and the inclusion of bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood played a key role. Kohli’s consistent form, with eight half-centuries, was supported by match-winning performances from Phil Salt, Krunal Pandya, and others.

Stars aligned for No.18

There was also a touch of destiny to the win.

“Do you believe this was the universe conspiring to give Virat Kohli the 18th title in the 18th season wearing No.18?” asked Abhijit.

“Definitely, the stars have all aligned,” responded Aprameya, referencing the postponed final that was originally scheduled for May 25 and later postponed to June 3 due to India-Pakistan tensions and Operation Sindoor.

Aprameya also highlighted the significance of Kohli’s longevity.

“He might continue till 2027, complete 20 years, and maybe take a call then.”

New captain, new belief

Credit was given to Rajat Patidar, the new captain who led RCB to victory despite an injury midway through the season. Jitesh Sharma also stepped in with key contributions.

“Whatever decisions you take at the auction table, everything is decided on the field,” said Aprameya.

Looking ahead, both editors expressed optimism about RCB defending their title next year.

“More than the team, RCB now has the belief. The belief of a champion,” Abhijit concluded.

“E sala cup namdu,” they cheered in unison, celebrating RCB’s long-awaited moment.

