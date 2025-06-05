Bengaluru stampede: What exactly happened? Timeline, and other details

After 18 years of long wait, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted the cup on Tuesday (June 3) night, the celebrations continued till late in the morning. Such was the excitement and jubilation that RCB wanted to have a ticker-tape-bus-parade welcome in the heart of the city next day itself.

The 3-km stretch where it all unfolded. From Vidhana Soudha (Karnataka Assembly) to the arterial MG Road, everything was chaotic: traffic came to a standstill, hysteric fans took over the road, Metro shut stations, and public transport, including Uber and Ola, were suspended. A total recipe for tragedy.

But little did they know that the crowd was way above anyone's expectations or calculations. Lakhs descended onto the stadium and nearby areas, and what followed was utter chaos. 11 people died and 70 people are still in hospital. As Chief Minister would later admit, around 3 lakh people assembled at a spot where 40,000 was the maximum limit.

So what exactly happened? Here we give a detailed break-up of the events.

June 4, 7:00 am: You might think it's too early in the morning, but for the fans and the franchise it was a sleepless night. It was just an extension of the previous night. By 7 am, RCB announced on social media a victory parade was scheduled for 5:00 pm, starting from Vidhana Soudha to M Chinnaswamy Stadium in an open-top bus. The announcement left fans in frenzy and people from all over the city and other districts too started planning/leaving for the Central Business District (CBD) where the stadium and Vidhana Soudha (Karnataka Legislative Assembly) are situated.

11:00 am: Adding to the buzz, the Karnataka government declared a felicitation ceremony for the RCB team at the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha and later a grand function at the stadium.

1:30 pm: The RCB team arrived at HAL Airport, on a chartered flight, from Ahmedabad and was welcomed by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. By this time, massive crowds had assembled around the 2-4 km vicinity in CBD.

2:00 pm: Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the cancellation of the open-top bus parade due to traffic and security concerns. By then, it was too late, and people had already started assembling.

2:30 pm: The team proceeded to a private hotel, with fans lining up the streets along the route. Crowds around Vidhana Soudha, the hotel and the stadium started swelling. The police was on the backfoot as no one had anticipated such a humungous crowd, mostly youngsters.

3:14 pm: Contradicting the govt update, RCB's social media accounts posted again about the open-top bus parade, adding to the confusion. More fans started hurtling towards CBD.

3:30 pm: The RCB team, including Virat Kohli, arrived at Vidhana Soudha, where they were felicitated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and other officials. The ceremony took place on the grand steps, with fans going hysteric.

5:00 pm: Due to escalating crowd and traffic gridlock, the open-top bus parade was officially cancelled. The team was transported to Chinnaswamy Stadium in a closed bus. Fans, unaware of the change, moved en masse toward the stadium, attempting to gain entry. Rumours were circulating that fans would be allowed into the stadium without tickets.

5:10 pm: All the Metro stations near Vidhana Soudha and the stadium were shut to prevent people from coming. But fans, being fans, started getting down at other nearby stations and walked towards the CBD, disrupting the traffic as well. Many have walked from Trinity and Indiranagar stations (faraway) as well. Ola, Uber services too were stopped, with the spillover crowd celebrating on the road.

5:25: The crowd turned hysterical, and people had no clue where to get in or what was happening. Many climbed nearby trees to catch a glimpse of the likes of Kohli and Patidar. Suddenly, it rained and chaos reigned.

5:30 pm: A stampede occurred outside Gate No. 7 of the stadium as fans tried to force their way in. Some broke through the barricades, and witnesses say even the stadium (small gate) came crashing down due to the crowd's onslaught. Police, with around 1,500 at the stadium, could do little.

5:30 pm to 6:00 pm: News started breaking about the stampede. Emergency services attempted to rush to the stadium, but to no avail. The road was packed with fans and the resultant traffic congestion delayed ambulances, affecting timely medical response.

Needless to say, chaos reigned and RCB's much-delayed victory ended up in tragedy.

A night to remember forever and an evening to forget.



