Live: RCB win their maiden IPL trophy, end 18-year wait

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad.

Both PBKS and RCB are in search of their maiden IPL title. These two teams finished in the top two of the IPL 2025 standings after the league phase.

RCB are in the IPL final for the fourth time, while PBKS are in the title clash for the second time. RCB is led by Rajat Patidar, while PBKS is captained by Shreyas Iyer.

Shreyas is eyeing his second successive IPL title as a captain. Last year, he led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the trophy.