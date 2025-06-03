IPL 2025 final, RCB vs PBKS: All you need to know
The Indian Premier League will have a first-time champion in Ahmedabad as RCB and PBKS face off to end their 18-year wait
The IPL 2025 final will be played today (June 3) in Ahmedabad between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).
The Rajat Patidar-led RCB were the first to enter the final after thrashing PBKS in Qualifier 1. Later, PBKS, thanks to a sensational knock by skipper Shreyas Iyer, defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 to enter the title clash.
Here is all you need to know about RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final.
The IPL 2025 final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will start at 7:30 PM. The toss will take place at 7 PM
There is a reserve day – Wednesday (June 4) in case the match is interrupted or if not be completed on Tuesday due to inclement weather
IPL will have a first-time champion today as RCB and PBKS have never won the title in 18 years
RCB are in the final for the fourth time after 2009, 2011, and 2016. They lost all three finals
PBKS are in the final for the second time. Previously, they had reached in 2014, which they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
In IPL 2025, PBKS finished the league phase at No. 1 with 19 points while RCB were second with a similar number of points
PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer has a chance to win back-to-back IPL trophies. Last year, he led KKR IPL title win
Shreyas is the first captain in IPL history to lead three different teams to the playoffs – Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2020, KKR in 2024, PBKS in 2025
IPL 2025 final will be telecast live on Star Sports Network TV channels, while live streaming is on JioHotstar
Ahmedabad weather: There is only a 5 per cent chance of rain in the evening
Key players in IPL 2025 final: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh
IPL 2025 final squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Squad: Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt (wicketkeeper), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal, Blessing Muzarabani.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod (wicketkeeper), Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Mitch Owen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Kyle Jamieson.
IPL champions from 2008 to 2024
2008 – Rajasthan Royals (RR)
2009 – Deccan Chargers (DC)
2010 – Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
2011 – CSK
2012 – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
2013 – Mumbai Indians (MI)
2014 – KKR
2015 – Mumbai Indians (MI)
2016 – Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
2017 – MI
2018 – CSK
2019 – MI
2020 – MI
2021 – CSK
2022 – Gujarat Titans (GT)
2023 – CSK
2024 – KKR
Teams with the most IPL titles
MI – 5
CSK – 5
KKR – 3
RR, DC, SRH, GT – 1 each