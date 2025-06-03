IPL 2025 final, RCB vs PBKS: All you need to know

The IPL 2025 final will be played today (June 3) in Ahmedabad between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The Rajat Patidar-led RCB were the first to enter the final after thrashing PBKS in Qualifier 1. Later, PBKS, thanks to a sensational knock by skipper Shreyas Iyer, defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 to enter the title clash.

Here is all you need to know about RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final.

The IPL 2025 final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will start at 7:30 PM. The toss will take place at 7 PM

There is a reserve day – Wednesday (June 4) in case the match is interrupted or if not be completed on Tuesday due to inclement weather

IPL will have a first-time champion today as RCB and PBKS have never won the title in 18 years

RCB are in the final for the fourth time after 2009, 2011, and 2016. They lost all three finals

PBKS are in the final for the second time. Previously, they had reached in 2014, which they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

In IPL 2025, PBKS finished the league phase at No. 1 with 19 points while RCB were second with a similar number of points

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer has a chance to win back-to-back IPL trophies. Last year, he led KKR IPL title win

Shreyas is the first captain in IPL history to lead three different teams to the playoffs – Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2020, KKR in 2024, PBKS in 2025

IPL 2025 final will be telecast live on Star Sports Network TV channels, while live streaming is on JioHotstar

Ahmedabad weather: There is only a 5 per cent chance of rain in the evening

Key players in IPL 2025 final: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh

IPL 2025 final squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Squad: Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt (wicketkeeper), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal, Blessing Muzarabani.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod (wicketkeeper), Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Mitch Owen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Kyle Jamieson.

IPL champions from 2008 to 2024

2008 – Rajasthan Royals (RR)

2009 – Deccan Chargers (DC)

2010 – Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

2011 – CSK

2012 – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

2013 – Mumbai Indians (MI)

2014 – KKR

2015 – Mumbai Indians (MI)

2016 – Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

2017 – MI

2018 – CSK

2019 – MI

2020 – MI

2021 – CSK

2022 – Gujarat Titans (GT)

2023 – CSK

2024 – KKR

Teams with the most IPL titles

MI – 5

CSK – 5

KKR – 3

RR, DC, SRH, GT – 1 each



