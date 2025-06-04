    • The Federal
    Krunal Pandya
    x

    RCB's Krunal Pandya won the Player of the match in the IPL 2025 final. Photo: BCCI

    IPL 2025 awards: Full list of award winners after RCB win trophy

    Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) won the Orange Cap award and was also adjudged the Emerging Player of IPL 2025

    The Federal
    4 Jun 2025 12:37 AM IST  (Updated:2025-06-03 19:09:47)

    The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) concluded in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night (June 3) with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) winning their maiden IPL trophy with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final.

    Also read: What Kohli said after winning IPL

    After the final, several IPL 2025 awards were given away at the post-match presentation ceremony. Who won what? Find out here.

    Also read: IPL 2024 award winners list

    Full list of IPL 2025 final awards

    Player of the final: Krunal Pandya (RCB), 2/17 in 4 overs – Rs 5 lakh plus trophy

    Super striker of the final: Jitesh Sharma (RCB) – Rs 1 lakh plus trophy

    Fantasy player of the final: Shashank Singh (PBKS) – Rs 1 lakh plus trophy

    Super sixes of the final: Shashank (6 sixes) – Rs 1 lakh plus trophy

    On-the-go fours of the final: Priyansh Arya (PBKS), 4 fours – Rs 1 lakh plus trophy

    Green dot balls of the final: Krunal – 12 dot balls

    Also read: IPL 2023 award winners list

    IPL 2025 season awards

    Winner: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – Rs 20 crore plus trophy

    Runner-up: Punjab Kings (PBKS) – Rs 12.5 crore plus trophy

    Fair play award: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) (143 points in 14 matches, average 10.21)

    Orange Cap: Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) – 759 runs (15 innings); 1 hundred, 6 fifties; Strike rate: 156.17; Average: 54.21. Rs 10 lakh plus trophy

    Purple Cap: Prasidh Krishna (Gujarat Titans) – 25 wickets (15 innings); Best bowling: 4/41; Economy: 8.27; Average: 19.52; Strike rate: 14.16. Rs 10 lakh plus trophy

    Emerging Player: Sai Sudharsan – Rs 10 lakh plus trophy

    Most Valuable Player: Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) – 320.5 points (717 runs in 16 innings); 69 fours, 38 sixes, 5 fifties. Rs 15 lakh plus trophy

    Most sixes in IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants), 40 sixes. Rs 10 lakh plus trophy

    Most fours in IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan, 88 fours. Rs 10 lakh plus trophy

    Super Striker of the season: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) – 206.55 strike rate. Tata Curvv car plus trophy

    Total number of sixes in IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants) – 40 sixes

    Most dot balls bowled in IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans) – 151 dot balls. Rs 10 lakh plus trophy

    Catch of the season: Kamindu Mendis (Sunrisers Hyderabad). Rs 10 lakh plus trophy

    Pitch and ground award: Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). Rs 50 lakh plus trophy

    IPL 2025Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X