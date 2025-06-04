IPL 2025 awards: Full list of award winners after RCB win trophy
Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) won the Orange Cap award and was also adjudged the Emerging Player of IPL 2025
The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) concluded in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night (June 3) with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) winning their maiden IPL trophy with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final.
After the final, several IPL 2025 awards were given away at the post-match presentation ceremony. Who won what? Find out here.
Full list of IPL 2025 final awards
Player of the final: Krunal Pandya (RCB), 2/17 in 4 overs – Rs 5 lakh plus trophy
Super striker of the final: Jitesh Sharma (RCB) – Rs 1 lakh plus trophy
Fantasy player of the final: Shashank Singh (PBKS) – Rs 1 lakh plus trophy
Super sixes of the final: Shashank (6 sixes) – Rs 1 lakh plus trophy
On-the-go fours of the final: Priyansh Arya (PBKS), 4 fours – Rs 1 lakh plus trophy
Green dot balls of the final: Krunal – 12 dot balls
IPL 2025 season awards
Winner: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – Rs 20 crore plus trophy
Runner-up: Punjab Kings (PBKS) – Rs 12.5 crore plus trophy
Fair play award: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) (143 points in 14 matches, average 10.21)
Orange Cap: Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) – 759 runs (15 innings); 1 hundred, 6 fifties; Strike rate: 156.17; Average: 54.21. Rs 10 lakh plus trophy
Purple Cap: Prasidh Krishna (Gujarat Titans) – 25 wickets (15 innings); Best bowling: 4/41; Economy: 8.27; Average: 19.52; Strike rate: 14.16. Rs 10 lakh plus trophy
Emerging Player: Sai Sudharsan – Rs 10 lakh plus trophy
Most Valuable Player: Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) – 320.5 points (717 runs in 16 innings); 69 fours, 38 sixes, 5 fifties. Rs 15 lakh plus trophy
Most sixes in IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants), 40 sixes. Rs 10 lakh plus trophy
Most fours in IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan, 88 fours. Rs 10 lakh plus trophy
Super Striker of the season: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) – 206.55 strike rate. Tata Curvv car plus trophy
Most dot balls bowled in IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans) – 151 dot balls. Rs 10 lakh plus trophy
Catch of the season: Kamindu Mendis (Sunrisers Hyderabad). Rs 10 lakh plus trophy
Pitch and ground award: Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). Rs 50 lakh plus trophy