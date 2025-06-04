IPL 2025 awards: Full list of award winners after RCB win trophy

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) concluded in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night (June 3) with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) winning their maiden IPL trophy with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final.

After the final, several IPL 2025 awards were given away at the post-match presentation ceremony. Who won what? Find out here.

Full list of IPL 2025 final awards

Player of the final: Krunal Pandya (RCB), 2/17 in 4 overs – Rs 5 lakh plus trophy

Super striker of the final: Jitesh Sharma (RCB) – Rs 1 lakh plus trophy

Fantasy player of the final: Shashank Singh (PBKS) – Rs 1 lakh plus trophy

Super sixes of the final: Shashank (6 sixes) – Rs 1 lakh plus trophy

On-the-go fours of the final: Priyansh Arya (PBKS), 4 fours – Rs 1 lakh plus trophy

Green dot balls of the final: Krunal – 12 dot balls

IPL 2025 season awards

Winner: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – Rs 20 crore plus trophy

Runner-up: Punjab Kings (PBKS) – Rs 12.5 crore plus trophy

Fair play award: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) (143 points in 14 matches, average 10.21)

Orange Cap: Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) – 759 runs (15 innings); 1 hundred, 6 fifties; Strike rate: 156.17; Average: 54.21. Rs 10 lakh plus trophy

Purple Cap: Prasidh Krishna (Gujarat Titans) – 25 wickets (15 innings); Best bowling: 4/41; Economy: 8.27; Average: 19.52; Strike rate: 14.16. Rs 10 lakh plus trophy

Emerging Player: Sai Sudharsan – Rs 10 lakh plus trophy

Most Valuable Player: Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) – 320.5 points (717 runs in 16 innings); 69 fours, 38 sixes, 5 fifties. Rs 15 lakh plus trophy

Most sixes in IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants), 40 sixes. Rs 10 lakh plus trophy

Most fours in IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan, 88 fours. Rs 10 lakh plus trophy

Super Striker of the season: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) – 206.55 strike rate. Tata Curvv car plus trophy

Total number of sixes in IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants) – 40 sixes

Most dot balls bowled in IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans) – 151 dot balls. Rs 10 lakh plus trophy

Catch of the season: Kamindu Mendis (Sunrisers Hyderabad). Rs 10 lakh plus trophy

Pitch and ground award: Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). Rs 50 lakh plus trophy